Asbestos fear after car transporter fire spreads to garage in Newport

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — A house explosion in Vineland, New Jersey left two women injured on Wednesday afternoon, officials say. Fire crews were called to the scene at 3791 Cornucopia Avenue around 12:30 p.m.
The force of the explosion blew the walls out of the building and only left the cement foundation standing. Insulation is stuck in the trees and parts of the house are scattered all over the lawn, including Christmas decorations.
Both women were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) — A home has been declared a complete loss by fire officials after an early morning fire in the Wears Valley area. A single occupant of the home, identified as a woman, escaped the fire and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to Wears Valley Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tony Patty.
WATERTOWN, S.D.–One person died in a garage fire in Watertown. Watertown Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Tyler McElhany says fire crews were called to 1004 First Avenue Southeast at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a possible structure fire. When they got there, they immediately entered the duplex home...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one was hurt as a result of a garage fire at a group home in Eau Claire Saturday night. The Eau Claire Fire Department said a fire that engulfed the garage of the group home had begun to spread to the residence as first responders arrived on the scene before firefighters brought it under control after 6:25 p.m. Saturday.
EUGENE, Ore.--- Two residents in West Eugene are seeking assistance from Red Cross after a garage fire Saturday night. This happened on the 3800 block of North Clarey Street around 6:40 p.m. Eugene Springfield Fire officials said the two residents did not have electricity for financial reasons. Therefore, the residents...
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - At 10:17 a.m. this morning, fire crews from Mentor Fire Station 3, 1, and 5 were dispatched to a residential fire alarm at the 8000 block of Center Street. As police and fire crews were responding, Mentor Dispatch notified the Battalion Chief that the Communications Center...
Four children, all believed to be related, have died in a house fire in south London after firefighters battled to save them as the blaze tore through the building.Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the mid-terrace house in Collingwood Road, Sutton on Thursday evening, as it was being ravaged by an “intense blaze”, before removing each of the four children and giving them CPR.London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said their deaths had “left everyone numb with profound sadness”.The fire was under control by 8.36pm and the cause is under investigation.Mr Roe said: “This is an incident that has left everyone...
WAREHAM – Wareham Fire reports that wile apparatus and personnel were returning to their stations after the Christmas parade, the WFD received a call for a brush fire on Glenview Circle. Subsequent calls reported that the fire was spreading toward a boat and car. Capt. Bird and the crew of...
LITCHFIELD (WGME) -- A large fire ripped through part of a Maine Turnpike Authority maintenance facility Thursday night, causing millions of dollars in damage and destroying multiple pieces of equipment. According to the MTA, the fire was first reported around 5p.m. after a maintenance worker, who was working late at...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person was transported to the hospital after a fire sparked at a high rise in Fort Lauderdale, according to witnesses. The fire broke out at the Ocean Summit Condominium in the 4000 block of Galt Ocean Drive, early Friday morning. Police and...
KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in Kearns Sunday morning, and knocked down a garage fire before it could spread to neighboring structures. “Within 10 minutes, we got it knocked down, but it took a little longer to get...
UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Several agencies were sent in response to a structure fire in Daviess County on Saturday. According to the Masonville Fire Department, fire crews responded to assist the Utica Fire Department with a working structure fire on the 100 block of Highway 140 East in Utica at around 11:14 a.m.
WILLMAR — A car fire caused by a battery charger spread to a detached garage Monday night in southwest Willmar. According to a news release from the Willmar Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 8:42 p.m. Monday to the 1600 block of 7½ St. S.W. on the report of a car fire. They found a vehicle on fire next to the garage and the fire spread to the building's exterior shortly afterward.
Three residents were transported to the hospital after a house fire in Hamden on Sunday afternoon. Fire officials said the fire was contained to one room at the home on Bradley Avenue. The fire marshal is investigating the origin and cause of the fire and authorities said it was possibly...
SPRING HILL – An overloaded power strip was found to be the cause of a house fire, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services said. AT 7:39 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2., HCFES said it responded to a reported fire in the 3000 block of Greynolds Avenue. The homeowner who made the call evacuated everyone out of the structure. HCFES arrived within five minutes and reported heavy black smoke from the garage. The crews extinguished the fire within 5 minutes.
NEWPORT — A fire damaged a home and left a cat dead in Newport Saturday afternoon. The Newport Fire Department responded to a working structure fire at 311 Elm Street shortly after 1 p.m. Newport Fire Lt. Nick Huber said there was heavy fire on the first floor upon arrival.
No injuries were reported in a Dec. 9 fire at 8021 Center St. in Mentor and the cause remains under investigation. Multiple Mentor fire stations responded to the scene, which may be better known as the Bolton property, as Mentor dispatch was receiving multiple calls reporting explosions and a large column of smoke in the area, according to a news release from the city.
KEARNS, Utah — Homeowners in Kearns were alerted by their neighbors Sunday after a fire broke out in their garage, which was detached from the residence. The incident happened in the area of 4100 West and 5700 South. Aaron Lance with the Unified Fire Authority said there was “minimal exposure...
DAYTON — Fire crews in Dayton have put out a fully involved garage fire early Saturday morning. Initial emergency scanner traffic reported crews en route to the fire around 5:33 a.m. Records show the fire was on Kensington Drive between St. James Avenue and West Hillcrest Avenue. Further details on...
DANVILLE, Va. – The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating what caused a house, car and carport to catch on fire in Danville early Friday morning. At about 2:48 a.m., the Danville Fire Department was called to the 100 block of Applewood Drive for the report of the fire. Crews arrived to find the roof of a one-story house, a car and a carport engulfed in flames. Crews located the fire on the carport and in the attic.
