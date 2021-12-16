Asbestos fear after car transporter fire spreads to garage in Newport

Four children, all believed to be related, have died in a house fire in south London after firefighters battled to save them as the blaze tore through the building.Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the mid-terrace house in Collingwood Road, Sutton on Thursday evening, as it was being ravaged by an “intense blaze”, before removing each of the four children and giving them CPR.London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said their deaths had “left everyone numb with profound sadness”.The fire was under control by 8.36pm and the cause is under investigation.Mr Roe said: “This is an incident that has left everyone...

