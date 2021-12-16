ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Enjoy the sunshine Friday but keep the umbrella handy

By Stephen Cropper, WPXI-TV
 5 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Enjoy the sunshine Friday but keep the umbrella handy. Clouds will thicken up through the afternoon but we weather will hold off until late evening. A soaking rain will start the weekend with the latest data showing the steadiest rain through early afternoon.

Rain will be steady at times making the trip from the car to the store a challenge.

Colder temperatures will settle in Sunday with a few snow showers possible.

Longer days ahead: Tuesday marks winter solstice

Tuesday marks the shortest day and longest night of the year. Dec. 21 is the winter solstice. The solstice is marked at 10:59 a.m. EST, The Washington Post reported. The sun will be warming the Tropic of Capricorn at that exact moment, according to USA Today. Wednesday will have two...
