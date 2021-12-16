PITTSBURGH — Enjoy the sunshine Friday but keep the umbrella handy. Clouds will thicken up through the afternoon but we weather will hold off until late evening. A soaking rain will start the weekend with the latest data showing the steadiest rain through early afternoon.

Rain will be steady at times making the trip from the car to the store a challenge.

Colder temperatures will settle in Sunday with a few snow showers possible.

