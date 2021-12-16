ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Pubs and restaurants pleading for support as cancellations mount

Shropshire Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUKHospitality said sales across the sector have already plunged by more than a third over the last 10 days. Hospitality firms are ramping up calls for support from the Government as the spread of Omicron and health warnings wreak havoc on hard-hit pubs and restaurants. UKHospitality boss Kate Nicholls...

BBC

Christmas food orders in doubt as Farmdrop closes

Farmdrop, an online company that delivers food direct from farmers and small producers, has gone bust. In an email to customers on Friday morning, the firm said that Thursday was the final day of deliveries - leaving many confused about Christmas. Some suppliers also said they are owed money by...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

France travel ban: Ports and Eurostar busy ahead of Covid restrictions

Ports are reporting long queues to board ferries and Eurostar has advised ticketless customers to avoid St Pancras station ahead of a ban on travel to France at 23:00 GMT. Most of the rail operator's services are sold out after a rise in bookings in response to the Covid restrictions announced by France on Thursday.
TRAVEL
BBC

Tom Kerridge: Covid shuts restaurants for Christmas

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge has said the impact of the Omicron variant will have a catastrophic effect on the hospitality industry. He told BBC Newsnight a number of restaurants had already shut for the Christmas period because of staff contracting coronavirus and guest cancellations. Kerridge added 20-25% of revenue for...
RESTAURANTS
Reuters

UK company insolvencies hit new pandemic highs in November

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Company insolvencies in England and Wales rose last month to their highest level since January 2019, surpassing pre-COVID levels for the first time, government data showed on Friday. The Insolvency Service, a government agency, registered 1,674 business insolvencies in November, up from 1,410 in October....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hospitality chiefs plead for financial support as Chancellor holds crisis talks

Hospitality bosses are putting the Chancellor under pressure to hand out financial support after he returned from California for crisis talks.Rishi Sunak is meeting industry leaders after facing criticism over his trip to the US while the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across the UK began to have a damaging impact on the economy.It is understood that he will hold talks with pub and restaurant bosses in person on Friday afternoon.On Thursday night, Mr Sunak spoke to businesses, understood to include Greene King, Adnams Brewery and Nando’s, during a call from the US.Sources told the PA news agency...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government ‘not closing down businesses’ says Rishi Sunak – but no new help for firms hit by cancellations

Rishi Sunak insisted the government was “not closing down businesses” today as he cut short a trip to California amid a growing backlash from firms demanding more state support to weather a sharp rise in Covid cases.The chancellor resisted calls for more help as businesses reported an alarming drop-off in trade in response to the rapid spread of the omicron variant. He pointed to existing measures including business rates relief, a reduced rate of VAT and around £250m available through local authorities.“My immediate priority is to make sure that money gets to those businesses as quickly as possible,” he told...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Hospitality firms slam Treasury for lack of support during ‘pseudo-lockdown’ while Sunak ‘on California trip’

UK hospitality firms have demanded urgent financial support to deal with a dramatic collapse in bookings which is expected to worsen after Boris Johnson warned people to “think carefully” before socialising over Christmas.Restaurant owners warned that the crucial Christmas and new year period was "finished", due to growing fears about the omicron variant and the impact of government guidance to work from home where possible.“Where on earth is the chancellor?” the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) demanded to know, after Mr Johnson made his most solemn statement yet about the threat posed by omicron in a Downing Street press...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Sadiq Khan unveils plan to raise council tax in London due to TfL’s finances

Plans to raise council tax in London by around £20 a year because the Government is “refusing to properly fund” public transport in the capital have been announced by mayor Sadiq Khan He declared that the increase is “not something I want to do” but claimed he is being “forced down this route” due to the lack of a long-term funding deal in relation to Transport for London (TfL).The Department for Transport (DfT) has previously insisted it has “repeatedly shown its commitment” to supporting TfL during the pandemic by providing “more than £4 billion in emergency funding”.Ministers are effectively holding...
ECONOMY
BBC

Covid in Scotland: Hospitality 'takes £1bn hit' on cancelled Christmas parties

Scottish hospitality businesses have suffered a "£1bn hit" because people have been urged to cancel Christmas parties, an industry body has claimed. Public Health Scotland released the party advice last week due to concerns over the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The first minister has backed the stance as well...
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Record UK cases reported as travellers abandon hotel quarantine

Here are five things you need to know about the pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. The UK has recorded the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 78,610 new coronavirus cases confirmed. It's more than 10,000 higher than the previous record number - 68,053 on 8 January - and also represents a jump of more than 20,000 in 24 hours, with Tuesday's figure having been 59,610 cases. Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty said: "Records will be broken a lot over the next few weeks," adding Omicron is spreading at an "absolutely phenomenal pace". Earlier, Health Secretary Sajid Javid refused to rule out the prospect of fresh measures over the coming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government urged to ‘hammer out’ hospitality deal as socialising discouraged

Labour has accused Rishi Sunak of “eating out to help out” in the US while businesses struggle at home.Wes Streeting said the Chancellor should “get himself on a flight back and get a grip on the situation” amid reports that he is in California on an official trip.The shadow health secretary urged the Government to “hammer out a deal to help hospitality” as business leaders expressed concerns over calls for people to consider limiting their social contacts around Christmas.Health minister Gillian Keegan insisted on Thursday that there are still measures in place to help businesses through the pandemic.But Labour said...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Live Politics latest news: Rishi Sunak to 'discuss concerns' with businesses as Christmas cancellations mount

Rishi Sunak will be chairing a crunch meeting with British hospitality groups "to understand their concerns" this afternoon, a Treasury minister has said. The Chancellor, who is currently in California, is under pressure to act after the public was advised to “scale down” their pre-Christmas plans and “prioritise” a select few activities as the wave of omicron washes through the country.
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Firms plead for help as customers cancel bookings

Business groups are increasing pressure on the government to assist firms suffering from the rise in Covid cases. The CBI urged ministers to provide support "in lockstep with future restrictions", while UK Hospitality called for business rates to be deferred and VAT discounts extended. The spread of the Omicron variant...
INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Wave of cancelled bookings puts damper on Shropshire festive celebrations

A wave of cancellations of bookings for festive meals and parties has hit Shropshire's hospitality industry hard, with restaurants, pubs and clubs all seeing customers crying off their planned events. The announcement of Plan B, the introduction of Covid passes for nightclubs and large venues and the chief medical officer...
WORLD
The Independent

Changing rules for pubs causing major economic damage, says Wetherspoon boss

The boss of pub giant Wetherspoon has accused the Government of causing “massive” economic damage over the changing restrictions for his industry.Company chairman Tim Martin called for measures to keep pubs in business as they struggle to cope with the worsening virus crisis.Leading business groups also stressed the need for new financial support amid warnings firms are facing continued staff shortages and plummeting consumer confidence.Mr Martin told the PA news agency: “The Government has caused massive and unnecessary economic damage with a constantly changing series of restrictions for pubs which have no medical basis – curfews, a substantial meal with...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

Leamington Spa café owner 'on edge' after 600 cancellations

A café owner says she is frightened about the future of her business after receiving 600 Christmas cancellations. Kelly Iles runs Enchanted in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, and said she did not know how her business would survive. Concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant have seen businesses struggle, but financial...
ECONOMY

