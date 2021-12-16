ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Drier, warmer weather in November

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBlame it on La Niña.By the end of November, nearly half the state was experiencing drought conditions,...

fox5ny.com

Weather forecast

The weather was unusually warm today, and it's going to stay that way tomorrow as well, so you might as well keep your windows open until the weekend begins. FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory has your weather forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
fox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

A sunny and spring-like afternoon is ahead before temperatures begin to significantly drop. Polar air moves in with rain for the city Saturday. Today's high is 62 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
fox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

It is a very mild start to the day. Expect an almost spring-like day ahead. Temperatures drop over the weekend. Today's high is 60 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMd Weather for Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. The post SoMd Weather for Friday, December 17, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures Start To Dip

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very warm day as we hit a high of 67 degrees at BWI Marshall, which was 4 degrees shy of the record! Some clouds around overnight with lows staying about 20 degrees above normal as well! On Friday, sun and some clouds will still get us up to the low 60’s before some showers may move in by evening but are expected to be very light. Some showers may linger around on Saturday as well, but no heavy rain is expected anywhere. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid ’50s.  On Sunday finally, chiller more December-like weather will move into the region with a breeze and temperatures only in the mid-40s. With wind chills in the mid 30s. It should be mainly sunny, however, on Sunday and at the start of next week as well. It’s expected to stay near normal for the start of Christmas week but by Christmas, probably just a tad above normal this year. Our normal temperatures next week are 46/29. Have a great Friday! Bob Turk
MARYLAND STATE
WBRE

Warmer temperatures impact businesses that rely on winter weather

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Warmer temperatures are delaying ski resorts from opening in the Poconos.  Although with some cooler temps on the way, Shawnee Mountain is hoping to keep its tentative opening day for Christmas Eve.  For local businesses, that means a lack of tourists around the holidays. Holy Stokes, a snowboard and […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
wyandottedaily.com

Colder temperatures in forecast

The coldest temperatures of the season so far are expected Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service forecast. A cold front moves through tonight, and then on Saturday night, temperatures may reach a low of 18, the weather service said. During the daytime Saturday, temperatures will be around 30. Sunday’s forecast calls for temperatures of about 39.
ENVIRONMENT
brownwoodnews.com

Warmer, drier December weather expected for Texas

Although most Texans had an exceptionally wet 2020 and great precipitation throughout the 2021 growing season, conditions have dried out significantly over the past several months. And it looks like more of the same is in store for December, according to National Weather Service Dallas-Fort Worth Meteorologist-in-Charge Tom Bradshaw. Soil...
TEXAS STATE
YourErie

Erie residents out and about enjoying the warmer weather on Thursday

Erie experienced rising temperatures on Thursday that mimicked a spring-like day. Residents were seen out enjoying the break from wintry weather from the last few weeks. Temperatures in the low 60s painted a different scene from the cold and snow over the last few weeks. Erie resident Lindsay Hall considers the change of weather to […]

