Past, Present, and …

Make a joyful noise! It’s Christmastime in Lindsborg! According to the Visit Lindsborg organization, there are many holiday inspired activities over the next several weeks. Celebrate the season with great music opportunities at Bethany College. Sunday, December 5 at 4:00 p.m. in Presser Hall, Dr. Hentus van Rooyen and Pastor Amy Truhe presents Comfort & Joy: A Christmas Handbell Hymnfest. Pastor Truhe will provide reflections while Dr. van Rooyen will direct the Bethany College Handbell Ensemble. Other handbell ensembles from Trinity United Methodist Church, Redeemer Lutheran Church, and Christ Cathedral Episcopal, all of Salina, will be featured as well.
Comments / 0