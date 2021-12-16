Past, Present, and …

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleNot too long ago in the very distant past, the week of Christmas was filled with excitement....

www.bannerpresspaper.com

theplaidhorse.com

When Santa Brings a Pony: Stories Past and Present from Adult Amateurs

You are never too young (or too old) to ask for a pony for Christmas. Many of us still have that on our holiday wish lists, year after year. Though a horse is a special gift any time of year, there’s a little extra magic to come out on a cold December morning and see the red bow around that pony’s neck. Adult amateur riders from The Plaid Horse Adult Amateur Lounge share their stories of holiday horses.
ksal.com

Christmas Celebrations in Lindsborg

Make a joyful noise! It’s Christmastime in Lindsborg! According to the Visit Lindsborg organization, there are many holiday inspired activities over the next several weeks. Celebrate the season with great music opportunities at Bethany College. Sunday, December 5 at 4:00 p.m. in Presser Hall, Dr. Hentus van Rooyen and Pastor Amy Truhe presents Comfort & Joy: A Christmas Handbell Hymnfest. Pastor Truhe will provide reflections while Dr. van Rooyen will direct the Bethany College Handbell Ensemble. Other handbell ensembles from Trinity United Methodist Church, Redeemer Lutheran Church, and Christ Cathedral Episcopal, all of Salina, will be featured as well.
fcnews.org

Santa visiting Wauseon depot

Santa Claus will be at the Wauseon Depot Dec. 18 and 19 from 2:30-4 p.m. then again Dec. 20-22 from 6:30-8 p.m. This is a totally free event brought to you by the Wauseon Rotary, Wauseon Historic Society and Wauseon Fire Department. Kids will be able to carry on this...
WAUSEON, OH
portasouthjetty.com

Santa, by truck

It wasn’t a sleigh, but that truck that Santa Claus rode in on Alister Street on Thursday, Dec. 2, was just as red as that famous sleigh. Santa was visiting the grounds of the Port Aransas Community Center, where the lighting of the city Christmas tree was taking place. Driving the truck was one of Santa’s elves, Mark Creighton of […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Black Hills Pioneer

Christmas comes to Spearfish

SPEARFISH — As the holiday season sweeps through the Black Hills, several organizations in Spearfish are celebrating with Christmas events throughout the community. The first official kick-off to usher in the holiday season, the Spearfish Zonta Club’s Festival of trees will be open for viewing beginning at 9 a.m., Thursday at the W.S. Tretheway Pavilion. The live fundraiser auction will take place at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets for the event are $25.
SPEARFISH, SD
WDIO-TV

The Christmas Corner tradition continues in Superior

The Christmas at Christmas Corner tradition continues in Superior. The walk through light display offers cookies, hot cocoa, and visits with Santa on certain weekends leading up to Christmas. The organizer saying he's happy to offer an activity that kids enjoy. "The kids love it and that's what we're doing...
WOUB

Experience the musical magic of the traditional “Crane Candlelight Concert: Christmas Past, Christmas Present” – December 16 at 10pm

The Crane Candlelight Concert 2020: Christmas Past, Christmas Present looks a bit different from other years. Filmed during the coronavirus pandemic, a large scale concert with an orchestra and full chorus was not possible. Christmas Past, Christmas Present is a compilation of new socially distanced performances from students and faculty, alongside highlights from years past by the renowned Crane School of Music at the State University of New York at Potsdam. This concert includes traditional Christmas and seasonal hymns from around the world with popular favorites.
WABE

‘The Great Soul Food Cook-Off’ celebrates past and present Black American food traditions

Food historian and scholar Dr. Jessica B. Harris wrote of soul food, “It’s a combination of nostalgia for, and pride in, the food of the ‘who’s’ who came before.” In the 1960s, as African Americans took on the work of retelling their history with pride rather than shame, soul food was as much an affirmation as a diet. The Oprah Winfrey Network and Discovery Plus have partnered to create an original series that highlights the rich tradition and diversity of soul food. “The Great Soul Food Cook-Off” pits eight African-American chefs in a competition to create dishes inspired by the past and present of Black American food traditions. Two of the show’s judges, Eric Adjepong and Melba Wilson, joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about the history of soul food and how these ambitious chefs can take it to the next level.
observernews.net

CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com. While it’s the most wonderful time of the year, the holidays offer up their own version of the good, the bad and the ugly. Of course, we start with the...
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
newslj.com

Students attend choir clinic

On Nov. 19 and 20, a group of Newcastle High School students traveled to Buffalo to participate in the Northeast District Honor Choir Clinic. A total of 13 students attended, nine of whom belonged to the choir and four members of the band. In order to be selected for participation, the musicians had to be nominated by their teachers, with final approval by a board.
NEWCASTLE, WY
bannerpresspaper.com

Columbus Elementary holds literacy learning event

Over 65 kids filled the elementary library Monday evening, December 6, eager to learn through having fun. Cassie Kulhanek, the school librarian, guided the youngsters on an International Christmas journey that began with a video. Afterwards, the children gathered at stations throughout the library and the hallway to play games ...
kalb.com

Meet Charisma Thrash

Salvation Army undergoing renovations, hoping to house homeless population by end of week. The Alexandria Salvation Army is making a number of renovations to their building on Beauregard Street in downtown. James Armes. Updated: 4 hours ago. James Armes talks about Wreaths Across America and the program at the Central...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

