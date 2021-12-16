ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Circular Panoramic Beds

By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHastens and Doolittle House collaborated to create a bed specially designed for the Doolittle House located in Joshua Tree National Park, California. The bed marks the...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This New Teardrop Trailer Expands Into a Multi-Room Cabin With Its Own Bedroom

It may not turn into a robot like a Transformer, but there’s still more to the Hunter Nature Raptor XC than meets the eye. The Turkish outfit’s latest model is a teardrop trailer that can expand. Thanks to an ingenious design, the Raptor XC can easily be towed by any mid-size SUV and quickly converts into a multi-room living space once you’ve reached your destination. Despite its angular shape, the Raptor XC looks like any other teardrop trailer at a glance. That changes once it’s unhitched, though. The rear of the vehicle can slide out—either manually or via an optional remote-controlled system—effectively...
HOME & GARDEN
ArchDaily

The Bathroom Behind the Bed: 8 Bedrooms With Integrated Bathrooms

The Bathroom Behind the Bed: 8 Bedrooms With Integrated Bathrooms. Unlike classical architecture, characterized by a series of rooms with very defined functions and spaces, the current architectural design seeks to integrate spaces to achieve high degrees of adaptability and flexibility. In this way, the boundaries of the enclosures are blurred and new solutions appear that are worth analyzing. In the case of bedrooms, bathrooms are often no longer a small and secluded adjoining room – instead, they are now integrated to form a multifunctional space that is subtly concealed. Just like Mies van der Rohe, who used to group services in strategic areas to create open floors, let's review some cases that have adopted the specific solution of the hidden bathroom just behind the bed.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

10 Luxury Shower Design Ideas

Get inspired by these luxury showers from Instagram and turn your bathroom into a self-care oasis!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Two-Bedroom Tiny Homes

Tiny homes are commonly associated with being great for one or two people but quickly run out of space when it comes to families, which is something the Build Tiny 'Kingfisher' could potentially change. The home is outfitted with ample living space on the main floor with a well-sized kitchen...
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Family Handyman

9 Ideas to Remodel Your Bedroom

From a full renovation to a little redecoration, there are plenty of ways to remodel a bedroom. Remodeling a bedroom is never one-size-fits-all. Some people want a serene retreat from the day, while others prefer an energetic place to get ready for nights out. Whatever you want from your bedroom,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
dornob.com

Off-Grid Living Gets Luxurious in This Tiny Modern Cabin by DDAA

Prefabricated cabins just keep getting more impressive. Once thought of as rustic and low-budget, tiny structures in the woods can now be as luxurious as you want them to be. Some are even able to aesthetically rival any small home you can find in an urban environment. The new Cabin A24 by Dev Desai Architects & Associates (DDAA) is a prime example of this, with a gorgeous faceted form, two all-glass walls, and an interior resembling a high-end hotel suite.
HOME & GARDEN
mymodernmet.com

Circular Glass-Walled Cabin Easily Transforms From a Luxury Room Into an Open Patio

Itching to get away for a weekend and spend some time in the great outdoors? This unique circular cabin would be the perfect nature retreat. LUMIPOD Cabin by LUMICENE features a modular design with a massive curving glass façade that reaches from floor to ceiling. The clever design means that you’ll get unobstructed panoramic views of the outdoors even as you lay in bed.
HOME & GARDEN
countryliving.com

The kitchen trends that will transform our homes in 2022

Our kitchens have always served multiple purposes. They are the heart of the home where families and friends can gather, as well as a functional space for cooking, working or simply relaxing. In 2022, our kitchens will continue their hybrid role, as we will be more inclined to introduce permanent...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swedish#The Doolittle House#Hastens Doolittle House
BobVila

How to Maximize Attic Storage—Even in an Unfinished Space

If your attic is unfinished or only semi-finished, it might seem like it is just a waste of space. However, with a little planning and creativity, even an unfinished attic can hold great potential. Whether you’re looking for long-term storage of holiday decorations or short-term storage of seasonal clothing items, or need a space to save family heirlooms, the attic storage and organization ideas that follow can help you find inspiration to take advantage of the available space in your attic.
HOME & GARDEN
TrendHunter.com

Circular Sofa Collections

Naughtone approached designer Ric Frampton to create sustainable seating solutions and as a result, the Ever Collection was born. Inspired by the popular Always collection from naughtone, this brand-new collection carefully considers the end life of the products. As Frampton says, "It doesn't matter if a chair lasts for 20 years, 40 years, 100 years—if the designer wasn't responsible and never considered what happens to the product when it no longer meets a need, it could spend eternity in a landfill. Realizing the weight of that responsibility completely changed my outlook and design process."
INTERIOR DESIGN
architecturaldigest.com

Hästens Installs a Huge, Round Bed in an Iconic Modern House

Earlier this year, Carl Larsson, partner of the historic Swedish bed company Hästens, visited the striking Doolittle House in Southern California’s Joshua Tree National Park. His friends, an entrepreneur and interior designer from Los Angeles, had recently moved into the futuristic structure designed by Frank Lloyd Wright protégé Kendricks Bang Kellogg in the 1980s for the artists Bev and John Doolittle, and they wanted to preserve as much of the home’s original essence as possible.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
aspiremetro.com

Cipria Bed From Edra

Reminiscent of powder puffs, the Cipria padded bed is made of four soft and structural pillows attached to an invisible structure in metal tubular. As soft as it looks, the padding is comprised of Gellyfoam® and synthetic wadding, and covered in Eco-fur. Keep an eye on our LookBook, to stay...
INTERIOR DESIGN
WGN TV

Best pallet bed frame

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you are looking for a chic bed frame that is versatile enough to blend into any decor, easy to assemble and incredibly affordable, consider picking up a pallet bed frame. While many options exist, the best pallet bed frames are made from solid wood, come with multiple stain options and are very durable.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Candy-Dispensing Beds

Fans of candy and a good night of sleep will find the best of both worlds in the Sweet Sleep Bed created by Skittles and Simmons. This one-of-a-kind bed includes a candy dispenser and it opens up to reveal a twin-size murphy bed, complete with a gel memory foam mattress.
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Symmetrical Curved Bathtubs

The Victoria + Albert Barcelona Collection of bathtubs is finished in the Dune Retreat color palette, offering a mix of architectural and natural design elements. The bathtubs in the collection boast a symmetrical design of organic curves making for a timeless style. The baths in the collection are rimless and...
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Upcycled Sock Dog Beds

For National Sock Day on December 4th, Smartwool is launching the Second Cut K9 Camp Cushion, a dog bed made from recycled sock shreddings. This sustainable dog bed is one of the ways that the company is working towards its goal of 100% circularity by 2030. This product is the...
PETS
TrendHunter.com

Circular Beverage Packaging

'Zotefoams' is a UK-based food packaging company that created 'ReZorce,' a fully circular beverage packaging alternative to replace traditional plastic sources. ReZorce uses 'High-Density Polyethylene' (HDPE) in a multi-layer structure to ensure the preservation of the beverage within. The HDPE foam layers are used in favor of a large, single layer because the insulating properties of a multi-layer package are much greater.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Top 30 Home Trends in December

The top December 2021 home ideas tap into a sense of playfulness, optimism and they are a reflection of changing times. With many people still working from home full-time, or now at least part of the time, brands are helping people to create more conducive environments for focused work with items like sound-absorbing curtains. Hygiene at home remains top-of-mind for many households and Midea's newly launched Lunar Series of washers and dryers are packed with health-focused features that tackle everything from allergies to bacteria.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Tiny Homes of 2021

It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and dive into the best tiny homes we’ve seen in the entire year! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2021! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a bilevel tiny cabin that comes with a 100-square-foot floor plan – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy