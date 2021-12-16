ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Wind Warning issued December 16 at 3:07AM CST until December 16 at 6:00AM CST by NWS

willmarradio.com
 1 day ago

..HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST...

www.willmarradio.com

Idaho8.com

Snow Wind and Warnings

Cloudy, rain and snow, winter weather advisory now in effect until 5 am tomorrow. Winter Storm Warning for Mountains and Avalanche Warning for Clark & Fremont Counties in our area and around Centennial Mountains due to winds and new snow. Slick conditions, snow for mountains gusty winds 15-30+mph with approaching...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Winter Storm Warning Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning, in effect from 8 pm tonight through 10 am Thursday for Douglas, Todd, Stevens, and Pope Counties. A heavy wintry mix of snow and freezing drizzle, along with wind gusts in excess of 50 mph. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
masonwebtv.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory which is in effect from 10 PM tonight (Tuesday) to 4 PM Wednesday. Forecasters expect 1 to 4 inches of wet snow. The advisory area includes the Hood Canal area, lowlands of Mason County, Belfair and Shelton. Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
MASON COUNTY, WA
The Owensboro Times

NWS: TORNADO WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11:00 PM CST

URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. Effective this Friday afternoon and evening from 300 PM until. Several tornadoes and a couple intense tornadoes likely. Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts. to 75 mph possible. Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2. inches in diameter...
ENVIRONMENT
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
kiwaradio.com

Winter Storm Warning In Effect Until 3 AM

Northwest Iowa — The Winter Storm has arrived! Locations without snow as of early morning will see conditions start to degrade later this morning and this afternoon, with many areas expected to see snowfall rates to around an inch an hour at times. Travel impacts will be considerable due...
ENVIRONMENT
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Advisory Message: High Wind Watch until 10:00AM Saturday

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. Chance for gusts up to 60 mph along beaches, headlands, and elevated surfaces. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning. *...
ENVIRONMENT
#Central Minnesota#South Central
swark.today

Flash Flood Warning from FRI 9:08 PM CST until SAT 12:15 AM CST

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Flash Flood Warning for… Northeastern Hempstead County in southwestern Arkansas… Until 1215 AM CST. At 908 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE…Radar. IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… McCaskill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE.
ENVIRONMENT
Mining Journal

High-wind advisory issued

IRON MOUNTAIN — Widespread power outages are possible as wind gusts up to 60 mph may occur through this morning, the National Weather Service said. A high wind watch is expected to remain in effect until noon today across the central and western Upper Peninsula, as southwest winds could potentially blow down trees and power lines.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
willmarradio.com

Special Weather Statement issued December 15 at 6:03AM CST by NWS

..TODAY`S VOLATILE DAY OF WEATHER HAS NOT BEEN SEEN BEFORE IN MID DECEMBER... An unprecedented outbreak of severe thunderstorms for this time of year is likely early this evening. The line of thunderstorms will race northeast across southern and eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin between 5 PM and 9 PM. Widespread wind damage from gusts.
ENVIRONMENT
swark.today

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 10:58 PM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Southern Hempstead County in southwestern Arkansas… Northwestern Lafayette County in southwestern Arkansas… Nevada County in southwestern Arkansas… Until midnight CST. At 1058 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mandeville, or 9 miles northeast of Texarkana, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include… Hope, Prescott, Emmet, Perrytown, Rosston, Fulton, Bodcaw, Bluff City, White Oak Lake State Park, Cale, McNab, Patmos, Oakhaven, Sutton, Mount Moriah, Morris, Laneburg and Reader. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CST for southwestern Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CST for southwestern Arkansas. HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN; WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
siouxlandproud.com

December 15th AM: Strong winds and possible storms in the area

Starting the day with fog with winds already above 10 mph in the area. They’ll only increase through the day as we see winds above 20 mph by the afternoon with gusts reaching up 50 mph and above that overnight. Temperatures will rise with the strong southern airflow as...
ENVIRONMENT
chautauquatoday.com

NWS issues Wind Advisory from 9 am Thursday to 1 am Friday

Just as local communities clean up from the recent severe windstorm, another round of strong winds is expected to hit the area on Thursday. But the next wind event is not predicted to be quite as potent. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 9 am Thursday to 1 am Friday. Wind gusts will reach up to 50 mph at times across Chautauqua and Erie counties. The gusty winds could strong enough to blow down tree limbs and cause a few isolated power outages.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY

