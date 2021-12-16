High Wind Warning issued December 16 at 3:07AM CST until December 16 at 6:00AM CST by NWS

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Southern Hempstead County in southwestern Arkansas… Northwestern Lafayette County in southwestern Arkansas… Nevada County in southwestern Arkansas… Until midnight CST. At 1058 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mandeville, or 9 miles northeast of Texarkana, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include… Hope, Prescott, Emmet, Perrytown, Rosston, Fulton, Bodcaw, Bluff City, White Oak Lake State Park, Cale, McNab, Patmos, Oakhaven, Sutton, Mount Moriah, Morris, Laneburg and Reader. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CST for southwestern Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CST for southwestern Arkansas. HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN; WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH.

