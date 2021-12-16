What would you do? How would you feel?

It's considered basic decency to tip your waiter. While tips are supposed to be a source of additional income, most workers in the service industry depend on tips to make ends meet. So when one person uploaded a video on TikTok refusing to tip a waitress, it sparked a debate on tipping culture and about the necessity of tipping. The video was posted by TikTok user @biglez7704 with the image of a receipt at a diner. 'Do Better,' read the tip line. "I had such a rude waitress," they wrote in the caption. They can also be heard saying, "When your service sucked, here's your tip b*tch," reported DailyDot.
