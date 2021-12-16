What would you do? How would you feel?

If my son was at home, I would be very happy and relieved. I would give him a big hug and tell him how much I love him. I would also ask him about his day and what he did. We would then probably spend some time together talking or watching TV. If my son wanted to go out, I would let him, but I would worry about him until he came back. Overall, being at home with my son would be the best thing ever.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO