Economy

EU tax order to Fiat should be dismissed, EU court adviser says

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLUXEMBOURG (Reuters) – An EU order to Italian carmaker Fiat Chrysler to pay 30 million euros ($33.95 million) in...

whbl.com

EU Commission head says booster shots should come within six months

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Commission is recommending vaccinated people receive booster doses no more than six months after their initial shots, with a further three month grace period for their COVID travel passes to be valid. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday she had told EU...
PHARMACEUTICALS
whtc.com

EU leaders set no date for banking union, ask for plan to get there

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union leaders reiterated on Thursday their political commitment to finishing the bloc’s banking union, but set no date for it, underlining the deep disagreements between governments on what needs to be done to get there. The EU’s banking union is now set up for...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfgo.com

EU to place order with Pfizer for COVID shots adapted to Omicron

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union governments have agreed to order over 180 million doses of an adapted version against Omicron of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, the head of the European Commission said. But Pfizer said it was not aware of the order. The EU drugs...
INDUSTRY
whtc.com

Frugal no more: New Dutch government promises to ramp up spending

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch government-in-waiting is promising a break with recent history with its aim to invest heavily in social spending, leaving behind years of austerity in the typically frugal Netherlands. Faced with massive investments needed to secure a carbon-neutral economy by 2050 and helped by ultra low...
EUROPE
Marietta Daily Journal

EU confirms coordinated sanctions threat should Russia invade Ukraine

BRUSSELS — EU leaders confirmed on Thursday the threat of coordinated sanctions with Britain and the United States should Russia launch an incursion into Ukraine, hinting at "massive consequences" similar to Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea. The bloc urged Russia in a joint statement signed off at a Brussels...
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
AFP

Jabs, boosters 'vital' against Omicron: EU leaders

EU leaders said on Thursday that vaccinations and booster shots would be vital to counter the Omicron coronavirus variant as countries stepped up restrictions to slow its startling spread. The EU summit they were participating in also emphasised the need for "coordinated efforts" based on science, amid go-it-alone measures applied notably by Italy. The joint conclusion, swiftly adopted at the beginning of the one-day gathering, underlined the urgency Omicron has injected into European policy-making just three weeks after South African researchers detected the strain. "It is spreading at the ferocious pace and potentially has a risk of escaping our vaccines, at least partially," said EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the end of the talks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

France's Beaune: fishing row with Britain still not resolved

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - France has obtained 93% of the post-Brexit fishing licences it claims from Britain and will now ask the European Commission to put further pressure on London, French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Friday. Maritime Minister Annick Giradin said France was still missing...
ECONOMY
The Independent

EU faces nuclear rift in decision on energy funds, future

The leaders of the European Union’s two most important nations faced reporters together during a joint news conference early Friday, a show of unity at the end of the EU's final summit of the year.Then two words - “nuclear energy” - intervened. Heading into the Christmas week, atomic power is a topic on which France and Germany broadly differ, and one that has become a big thorn in the side of the EU as the 27-nation bloc decides whether to include nuclear-generated energy among the economic activities that qualify for sustainable investment.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who took office...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Italy's depositor fund rejects BPER's proposal for Carige - sources

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s depositor protection fund FITD has rejected BPER’s takeover proposal for rival Carige, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. Shares in Carige fell as much as 6.8% on the Milan bourse following the news, which was first reported by Radiocor news agency. Shares in BPER lost 3.6%.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Omicron will be dominant variant in Europe by mid-January, says EU chief

Omicron will be the dominant variant in Europe by mid-January, the European Union chief said on Wednesday.However, a defiant European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EU has the “strength” and “means” to overcome the new variant.Ms Von der Leyen said: “Like many of you, I’m sad that once again this Christmas will be overshadowed by the pandemic.”More than 300 million people in the EU have been fully vaccinated and 62 million people have received a booster jab as well.New risk assessment from @ECDC_EU estimates that "based on modelling predictions, and depending on the growth advantage...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

EU states can use Pfizer’s anti-COVID pill-regulator

(Reuters) -European Union countries can use Pfizer’s antiviral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid early after diagnosis of an infection even though its full review for regulatory approval has not been completed, the bloc’s drugs regulator said on Thursday. Patients at risk of suffering severe forms of the infection should start...
INDUSTRY
whtc.com

EU regulator okays COVID-19 treatments from GSK-Vir and Sobi

(Reuters) – The European Union’s drug regulator on Thursday approved a COVID-19 treatment from British-U.S. duo GSK and Vir Biotechnology and another from Swedish drugmaker Sobi, as the bloc builds its defences against Omicron. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)
INDUSTRY
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE Moldovan president to Russia: joining the EU is our choice

BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Moldova aspires to join the European Union and the former Soviet republic has told Russia that this is its choice, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Tuesday. Her comments in an interview with Reuters were her clearest public remarks on Moldova's pro-Western course. Since Moldova...
POLITICS
Reuters

Taiwan hopes for EU trade deal progress under French presidency

TAIPEI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan hopes for progress on trade talks with the European Union next year when France takes over the bloc's presidency, and democracies must work together in the face of authoritarianism, President Tsai Ing-wen told French lawmakers on Thursday. Taiwan has been keen to boost its...
WORLD

