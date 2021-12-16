ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

In Video: House collapses into sinkhole in Ecuador

Shropshire Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOnlookers gasped as the sinkhole swallowed a building in the heritage city of Zaruma. Dramatic...

www.shropshirestar.com

Click2Houston.com

3 dead, 6 missing in explosion in Sicily caused by gas leak

MILAN – Firefighters in Sicily were digging through the rubble of a collapsed apartment building Sunday in the search for six missing people after an explosion apparently caused by a gas leak killed at least three, authorities said. The building was occupied by nine members of an extended family,...
CBS Philly

Neighbors Come To Rescue After House Explosion In Vineland Left 2 Women Injured: ‘Help Me, My Leg Is Stuck’

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — A house explosion in Vineland, New Jersey left two women injured on Wednesday afternoon, officials say. Fire crews were called to the scene at 3791 Cornucopia Avenue around 12:30 p.m. The force of the explosion blew the walls out of the building and only left the cement foundation standing. Insulation is stuck in the trees and parts of the house are scattered all over the lawn, including Christmas decorations. Both women were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. House explosion in Vineland. Fire Chief tells me two people were taken to...
VINELAND, NJ
The Independent

Cliff collapse leaves local residents scared and wanting to move house

A man has said he is scared and wants to move after a section of cliff the width of a football pitch collapsed on to the beach just yards from his seaside home.The landslide at Mundesley in Norfolk happened overnight on Wednesday after rainfall made the cliff unstable.The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said nobody was in danger.Antony Lloyd, who rents a room in a house by the cliff edge, said: “I want to move.”The 31-year-old added that he was “already scared out of my mind” after there was a cliff collapse by a caravan park in nearby Trimingham in January...
U.K.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CBS Denver

Car Drives Into Huge Sinkhole In Colorado Springs Neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A water main break is being blamed for creating a sinkhole in a Colorado Springs neighborhood. A car drove right into the sinkhole and was so damaged, it had to be towed out. (credit: CBS) Utility crews shut down the street during repairs. (credit: CBS) Some homes in the neighborhood were without water until the repairs were completed. (credit: CBS)
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
985theriver.com

Haiti rescuers find 61 bodies at fuel truck blast site

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (Reuters) – Haitian rescue workers have found 61 bodies at the site of a fuel truck explosion in the city of Cap-Haitien, a fire department official said on Wednesday, adding that the death toll was worsened by residents attempting to break open the vehicle to gather fuel.
news9.com

New Video Shows House Explosion On Friday In NW OKC

A homeowner is picking up the pieces after his house exploded Friday in northwest Oklahoma City. The homeowner, who did not wish to be interviewed on camera, said he was in west Texas for a death in the family when the explosion happened. The explosion happened shortly before 3:20 p.m....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Shore News Network

Over 50 People Die From Gas Truck Explosion In Caribbean Nation

The explosion of a truck carrying gasoline in Haiti on Monday led to the death of over 50 people while injuring dozens more, the Associated Press reported. “Three days of national mourning will be decreed throughout the territory, in memory of the victims of this tragedy which grieves the entire Haitian nation,” Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in response to the incident.
Vice

Five Children Die After Wind Blows Jumping Castle Into the Air

Five children were killed in a tragic accident on Thursday after wind picked up a jumping castle and threw it into the air at a school’s end-of-year activity day in Australia. Several children from grades 5 and 6 fell from a height of about 10 metres, according to witnesses,...
Shropshire Star

Crew on ship involved in fatal collision ‘exceeded drugs and alcohol limit’

A body has been found since the collision and another person is still missing at sea, Swedish authorities have confirmed. Crew members on board a British-bound cargo ship involved in a fatal collision tested positive for drugs and alcohol, the vessel’s owner confirmed. Two people were arrested after an...
The Independent

20 of 21 Chinese miners rescued from flooded shaft

Crews in northern China have safely rescued 20 of 21 coal miners trapped inside a flooded shaft, with one still missing, officials said. The accident happened about 11 p.m. Wednesday in Xiaoyi city in Shanxi province, a major coal-producing region southwest of Beijing State broadcaster CCTV showed rescue crews bringing the miners out one-by-one after loading them into waiting ambulances. Xiaoyi's Communist Party chief Zhao Jianxi and Mayor Yang Guang were sacked following the incident, state media reported. Police earlier detained six people and were seeking others in connection with the incident.Rescuers pumped water out of the mine to facilitate the rescue.China has cracked down on illegal mining in recent years, sharply reducing what was a high fatality rate, but a shortage of coal this year has driven up prices, prompting a surge in mining. Read More China vows to respond after US Xinjiang sanctions passedAsian shares mostly lower after tech-led retreat on Wall StHong Kong public gears up to vote amid new election laws
Shropshire Star

Australia mourns child victims of bouncy castle accident

The dead included three boys and two girls aged 11 or 12. Christmas lights have been turned off and a candlelight vigil was held in the Australian town where five children died after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted into the air by a gust of wind. Three...
Shropshire Star

Woman arrested after two sets of twin boys die in house fire

The 27-year-old has been detained on suspicion of child neglect. A woman has been arrested after two sets of twin boys, aged three and four, died in a devastating house fire in south London. The 27-year-old has been held on suspicion of child neglect, the Metropolitan Police said. Fire crews...
