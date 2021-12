A serial abuser of women who fatally stabbed his girlfriend in the neck has been jailed for at least 23 years.“Self-obsessed” Taye Francis had convictions for rape and violence when he killed 23-year-old Khloemae Loy in a hotel room last July.Francis, 40, of no fixed address, had admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility and was found guilty of murder following a trial at the Old Bailey.On Monday, Francis was jailed for life with a minimum term of 23 years.Judge Mark Lucraft QC said Ms Loy was particularly vulnerable and Francis’s long history of violence against women was a “hugely significant” factor.Previously,...

