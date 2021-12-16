Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Pennsylvania Stacks Up

With the threat of the Omicron variant looming, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 202,246,698 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 61.8% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Pennsylvania, 60.2% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in Pennsylvania appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of Dec. 13, Pennsylvania has received about 24,646,300 vaccinations and administered about 78.2% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 1,806,671 confirmed cases of the virus in Pennsylvania as of Dec. 13 -- or 14,107 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 15,092 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

