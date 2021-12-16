Planning & Zoning

Following a unanimous vote of its outside panel of vaccine advisers, the CDC on Thursday issued updated recommendations preferring Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's, in light of new data about the risk of a rare blood clotting side effect linked to the Johnson & Johnson shot.
A New Mexico judge signed a search warrant on Thursday, authorizing officials to comb through actor Alec Baldwin's phone. The warrant comes as local officials continue their investigation into the fatal shooting on the "Rust" film set on October 21. Authorities believe Baldwin used his iPhone to discuss the "Rust"...
Kim Potter, the former Minnesota police officer on trial in the shooting death of Daunte Wright, is expected to take the stand Friday, hoping to persuade jurors to acquit her of manslaughter charges in what she has said was a gun-Taser mixup. A compressed defense case for Potter appeared likely...
A judge has rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy settlement of thousands of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic because of a provision that would protect members of the Sackler family from facing litigation of their own. In a ruling Thursday, U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in New York found that...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Chris Noth has been accused of sexually assaulting two women in separate encounters that took place in 2004 and 2015, according to a report Thursday. The women’s identities were withheld by The Hollywood Reporter in order to protect their privacy, said the trade publication,...
Interim Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Darrell Bevell tried to keep the focus on the Houston Texans during his first media availability with reporters on Thursday but gave "yes" answers to two interesting questions. Bevell was named the interim coach after the Jaguars fired Urban Meyer early Thursday only 13 games...
SYDNEY (AP) — Christmas lights have been turned off and a candlelight vigil was held in the Australian town where five children died after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted into the air by a gust of wind. Three children were still in critical condition in the...
The Biden administration late Thursday asked the Supreme Court to block lower court orders that are keeping President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for health care workers from going into effect in about half of the states. The administration asked the justices to allow the "urgently needed health and safety measure...
