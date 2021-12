The lead-up to Christmas is the anticipatory highlight of many children’s lives. Santa is coming. Did you hear that? Santa is coming! Is it any wonder they don’t want to go to bed on Christmas Eve? The excitement is too great. But here’s the deal, you need to sleep, especially after a busy evening likely spent building toys, stuffing stockings, fake eating Santa’s treats, and generally working yourself to the bone to make it the most magical time of the year for your fam. What you need are tips to get kids to sleep on Christmas Eve.

