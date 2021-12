A team at The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), London and the Clinical Trials Research Unit (CTRU) at the University of Leeds adopted a new high-speed trial methodology. A combination of five drugs, already available individually in clinics, have been shown to successfully slow the progression of a highly aggressive myeloma. A major new clinical trial has identified the five-drug cocktail, which along with a stem cell transplant, allows people with ultra-high-risk multiple myeloma to live longer before their disease progressed, than those who received the standard of care.

