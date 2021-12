The problem with current virtual reality headsets is that their display technology just isn’t crisp enough to handle the latest games, but Sony’s next-generation model solves that issue. How? It achieves a high-resolution of 4K with one eye and 8K with both eyes, thanks to OLED microdisplay technology. That’s not all, the processing time is also reduced by decreasing the amount of latency throughout the entire system using data from multiple sensors. Read more for a video and additional information.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO