NASA sends the first-ever spacecraft to the sun's atmosphere

Parker Solar Probe is the 1st spacecraft to touch the sun. For the first time, a spacecraft has literally touched the sun. Scientists made the announcement this week (December 14, 2021) at the American Geophysical Union meeting in New Orleans. They said the Parker Solar Probe flew through the sun’s upper atmosphere, its wispy corona, on April 28, 2021. The corona is that fiery-looking outer layer of the sun that appears around the moon’s silhouette during total solar eclipses. Parker Solar Probe has been sampling the corona’s particles and magnetic fields. It’s been making discoveries more distant spacecraft can’t make. For example, the solar wind is a stream of charged particles released from the sun’s corona. Parker Solar Probe found zigzag structures in the solar wind that scientists are calling switchbacks. Cool!

ASTRONOMY ・ 22 HOURS AGO