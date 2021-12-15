ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

The Top 8 Streaming Devices For Your Next Netflix Binge

By Don Melanson
goodhousekeeping.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’ve completely dropped cable or not, a streaming device affords another level of flexibility and freedom if you want to keep up with the latest TV shows and movies. The good news is that your options for streaming devices are more capable and affordable than ever, but there are a...

www.goodhousekeeping.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
bigrapidsnews.com

This 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its Black Friday price

It’s a week after Black Friday and this 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its lowest price, which I think y’all should take as a sign. Promising a stunning viewing experience in 4K Ultra HD (that’s over 8 million pixels), this Goliath television stuffs a boatload of features in more than six feet of sexy screen.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Streaming Devices#Roku Tv#Hdr#Apple Consumer Score#The App Store#Airplay
Digital Trends

You won’t find a better cheap 70-inch TV Black Friday deal than this

You’re here because you want to see the best 70-inch TV deal we’ve found while scouring all of these crazy Black Friday deals and holiday sales. Right now at Best Buy, you can pick up this 70-inch Hisense 4K TV for just $550, saving you $300 on the usual price. It’s easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals, but also one of the best Black Friday deals overall, that you can shop today. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home cinema setup for less than you’d ordinarily pay. You can check out that deal below, or keep reading for more info on the Hisense 70-inch we picked out!
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

10 Roku tips and tricks you wish you knew before now

Streaming services have gained popularity as some major movies and TV shows premiere on these services. People are cutting the cord in favor of Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and more. If you have a newer smart TV, you can download and install most major streaming...
ELECTRONICS
AFTVnews

How much Streaming TV Services like Hulu Live, YouTube TV, & Sling TV will cost in 2022/2023 — Price History and Prediciton

When internet-based live streaming TV services, which are also known as Virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distributors (vMVPD), first hit the market in 2015, they were great inexpensive alternatives to traditional cable and satellite TV subscriptions. Since then, all the popular services, including Philo, Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV have all continued to climb in price to the point where many of them cost as much or more than the old cable channel packages they strive to replace. Here’s a look at the price history of these services and where you should expect their prices to end up in the coming years.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Phandroid

Google TV and Pluto TV partner to bring you 300 free live TV channels, and more

Introduced a little over a year ago, Google TV continues to expand its reach into more homes with devices like the Chromecast with Google TV and new TV sets that are powered by the interface. One area where Google TV was lacking was in the live TV department, as you were forced to rely on third-party apps. But with an upcoming update, that’s all about to change as Google TV and Pluto TV have partnered up to provide over 300 live TV channels.
TV & VIDEOS
lifewire.com

Do I Need a Streaming Device With a Smart TV?

Your smart TV may have a lot of valuable features, but sometimes a streaming stick can do something a smart TV can’t. This guide will help you decide if you need a streaming stick in addition to your smart TV by explaining how to compare features and check alternative methods for watching content.
ELECTRONICS
Variety

5 Subscription Video Streaming Predictions for 2022

It’s not easy to anticipate what’s going to happen in the subscription video streaming space. Just look at the divergent fortunes on display in the recently concluded third quarter: Netflix reported a strong Q3 subscriber beat after a relatively soft first half of the year in terms of subscriber adds, while Disney+ posted its weakest quarter-over-quarter sub growth since launch.
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

Nearly every Apple Watch model is on sale today

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday. The clock is nearly hitting Black Friday time and the time is right to score an Apple Watch. Whether you’re shopping for yourself — cause let’s be honest, you deserve it — or shopping for someone special on your list, any Apple Watch fits the bill.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thedallasnews.net

Spider-Man No Way Home Streaming Free online: How to watch

Marvel's Movie!! Here are options for downloading or watching Spider-Man: No Way Home streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. Is Spider-Man: No Way Home available to stream? Is watching Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option/service. Details on how you can watch Spider-Man: No Way Home for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES
PC Magazine

Roku Year-End Deal Includes a Bunch of Streaming Services for Just 99 Cents

Roku has a year-end treat in the works for cord cutters using its platform. The deal includes one-month trial subscriptions of several video-streaming services for just $0.99 each. A Roku blog post tips discounts on AMC+, Epix, Showtime, Starz, and "many others." Engadget says the list also includes BET+, BBC Select, AcornTV, Hallmark Movies Now, and Lifetime Movie Club.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Finding Magic Mike’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Finding Magic Mike,” a reality competition spin-off of the original “Magic Mike” movies, makes its debut on HBO Max this week. A group of men heads to Las Vegas to compete for the title of “Real Magic Mike.” All seven episodes premiere exclusively on HBO Max on Thursday, December 16. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Black Friday Roku deals are back and prices start at just $19

Amazon had so many Roku deals available for Black Friday 2021, we almost lost count of them. Now, amazingly, all the hottest sales are back ahead of Christmas 2021! Every popular Roku model is on sale right now. Incredibly, prices start at just $19 for the wildly popular Roku Express HD. Before you pick up that model, however, you should take a few moments to look through the rest of today’s great deals. You can actually upgrade to a brand new Roku streaming media player with 4K streaming and HDR for just $5 more! Roku Express 4K+ 2021 | Streaming Media Player...
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Roku settles YouTube dispute and locks down apps in ‘multi-year’ deal

Roku has reached a deal with Google to continue distributing the YouTube and YouTube TV apps on its platform. The two had been at odds over a contract extension, sparring over what Roku described as onerous demands by Google for more data and more prominent placement on its devices. If...
BUSINESS
komando.com

Turn off this TV setting ASAP

With most tech gadgets, you get what you pay for. Often, that means cool features and high-quality visuals are limited to expensive devices. However, when it comes to TVs, you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a five-star experience. Fiddling with your TV’s settings...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

YouTube TV has just lost all Disney-owned channels

What we feared it might happen, it actually happened today. Google has just confirmed that YouTube TV will no longer offer access to Disney-owned channels starting today. On the bright side, subscribers will pay a lower monthly price for all YouTube TV’s plans. According to a statement released today,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy