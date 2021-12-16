ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

OBITUARY: Bradley McClure

By Jen Haley
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Bradley McClure, age 75, passed away December 13, 2021 at Community Care Nursing facility. He was born in Charleston, SC, and has lived in Murfreesboro the past 50 years. Bradley...

rutherfordsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Obituaries
City
Charleston, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Cremation#Community Care Nursing#Romans
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy