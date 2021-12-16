OBITUARY: Bradley McClure
Bradley McClure, age 75, passed away December 13, 2021 at Community Care Nursing facility. He was born in Charleston, SC, and has lived in Murfreesboro the past 50 years. Bradley...rutherfordsource.com
