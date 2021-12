Watch freeride MTB legend, Darren Berrecloth, fuse his creative building and unique riding in this stunning new edit shot by Rupert Walker. For years, mountain bike films have led to mind-blowing one-off stunts for film features tucked out of the way in British Columbia’s forests. Most of these iconic structures are now dilapidated and reclaimed by nature. Darren Berrecloth has built his fair share, but for this new backyard edit, he’s created a series of inspired features along the trails he regularly rides and incorporated them into the flow with his signature riding style.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO