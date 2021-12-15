Does a Dealership Have to Stick to Its Advertised Online Price?

Carma isn’t the first online car dealership with a punny name: The startup joins the ranks of Carvana and Vroom in the U.S., Clutch and Canada Drives in Canada, Kavak in Mexico, and Cazoo in the U.K. They’re all coming to fruition as the pandemic resulted in a shortage of semiconductors, which led to automakers being unable to meet the rising demand for vehicles. Increasingly, consumers want a contactless, frictionless way to not only search for and buy a used car, but also have it delivered to their doors — a service companies like Carma are offering in their native markets around the world.

