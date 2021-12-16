ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The 10 best albums of 2021

Derrick
 1 day ago

As the world slowly reopened after — well, amid — the pandemic, musicians naturally moved beyond themselves this year to ponder ideas of identity and community. The best found deep connections between the private and the universal — not to mention among the eras and styles that digital streaming continues to...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Olivia Rodrigo Makes American Music Awards Debut With Moving Rendition of 'Traitor'

Olivia Rodrigo had the audience in their feelings with her stripped-down performance of "Traitor," at the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night. With a guitar in-hand, Rodrigo made her debut on the AMAs stage, delivering an acoustic version of the heartbreak ballad, letting the song's gripping lyrics do the talking.
MUSIC
Time Out Global

The best soul music songs

Introducing our poll of truly great soul music. We count down the top 50 soul songs of all time. Soul music is all about punch-you-in-the-gut emotion, which is why it never really goes out of fashion. From Stax and Motown to Northern Soul and neo-soul, it's a timeless genre that's gripped us for decades.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Taylor Swift No Longer Grammy Nominee for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’

The Grammys made a change to their nominee list which means Taylor Swift and her collaborators, Jake Antonoff and St. Vincent are no longer nominees for Olivia Rodrigo’s hit album, “Sour.”. WHY??? WELL, the Grammys are NOW making a distinction between artists who are actively songwriters on a song versus...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
Dj Drama
Person
Lucy Dacus
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Jack Ingram
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Jon Randall
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Kenny Beats
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Vince Staples
Person
Chet Baker
Person
Nas
Person
Adele
Person
Bo Burnham
Person
Lana Del Rey
Billboard

Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Joe Simon, a Grammy-winning R&B singer whose hits included 1969’s “The Chokin’ Kind” and 1972’s “Power of Love” and was sampled in OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” and other hip-hop classics, died Monday (Dec. 13) in his longtime hometown near Chicago. He was 85.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Robbie Shakespeare Dies: Influential Producer, Grammy Winning Bassist For Sly & Robbie Was 68

Robbie Shakespeare, whose influential work as a bassist and record producer saw him nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, has died at the age of 68. He died at a hospital in Florida, according to news reports, where he was recently undergoing surgery related to his kidneys. The Jamaican artist was part of the duo Sly and Robbie with Sly Dunbar. “When it comes to reggae bass playing, no one comes close to having the influence of Robbie Shakespeare,” tweeted Jamaican prime minister Robert Holness. “He will be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music industry and Jamaica’s culture.” Sly and Robbie joined forces...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idol#Montero#Crea
American Songwriter

Andrea Bocelli Sings Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” with Daughter Virginia

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli released his new single “Hallelujah,” featuring his daughter Virginia Bocelli. The song was originally performed live at the Majestic Teatro Regio di Parma Opera House in Italy for his 2021 holiday livestream Believe in Christmas. The father-daughter rendition of the 1984 Leonard Cohen song spotlights a natural harmony in music within the Bocelli family.
MUSIC
Kansas City Star

Review: A journey into the duality of Alicia Keys

“KEYS,” Alicia Keys (RCA Records) In Alicia Keys' latest album, the R&B artist gives us an inside look at the duality of her creative process. With her album titled “KEYS”, the 15-time Grammy-winning artist breaks down her album into two versions giving listeners the chance to take in her classical side with “Original” and the more upbeat songs on “Unlocked” featuring producer Mike Will Made-It.
CELEBRITIES
brooklynvegan.com

Beach House share 4 more songs from ‘Once Twice Melody’ (watch the videos)

Beach House are releasing their new album, Once Twice Melody, in monthly four-song chapters, culminating with the physical release of the whole album on February 18. We got the first four songs, including the title track, back in November, and now here are the next four: "Runaway," "ESP," "New Romance" and "Over and Over."
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Guardian

Robbie Shakespeare married funk and reggae to create a catalogue of classics

The death of the venerated Jamaican bassist Robbie Shakespeare at the age of 68 finally ends the incomparable partnership he forged with the drummer Sly Dunbar in the dingy nightclubs and hothouse recording studios of 1970s Kingston. Having backed virtually every reggae star and collaborated with an array of international A-listers that includes Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger, Joan Armatrading and Sinead O’Connor, as well as co-producing the career-defining hits of Grace Jones, Shakespeare was the belligerent yang to Dunbar’s yin, a brawny, chain-smoking musician whose consistently meaty bass lines belied a mercurial temperament. With his style defined by a melodiousness that referenced a love of jazz, soul, and rock’n’roll, Shakespeare leaves a vast catalogue, peppered with stone-cold classics.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Jewel shares ‘Standing Still’ remix

Jewel celebrates the 20th anniversary of her platinum-selling fourth studio album This Way with a radiant new remix of the hit single “Standing Still” with Swedish pop duo Pure Shores. The “Standing Still (Pure Shores Remix)” has a refreshing dance floor-ready tone that gives light to the short days of the current season. The reimagined composition is a glowing reminder that Jewel’s versatile vocals are accustomed for any musical setting, whether it be folk, acoustic, pop, EDM or otherwise.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

DeJ Loaf Might Not Ever Drop Music Again

Detroit-born rapper DeJ Loaf may be considering a career switch-up, suggesting on social media that she may be retired from releasing music. The 30-year-old, who is best known for her songs "No Fear," "Back Up" with Big Sean, and "Me U & Hennessy" with Lil Wayne, appears to be weighing her options pertaining to her next moves in the music business, responding to a fan who asked her about the status of one song that she has been teasing over the course of the last few weeks.
HIP HOP
The FADER

Public Domain share “#Toyland,” a star-studded Christmas collab

Ray Angry and Katherine McMahon have shared "#Toyland," a new song and video, as part of their ongoing, collaborative project, Pubic Domain. In the new release, Angry reinterprets a track of the same name (sans hashtag) from Glen MacDonough's 1903 Christmas operetta, Babes in Toyland. Where the original is a...
MUSIC
E! News

The Masked Singer Crowns the Season 6 Winner

Watch: Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea. This article contains spoiler information about The Masked Singer's season six finale. This is royally good news. In a stunning two–hour finale on Dec. 15, The Masked Singer's season six winner is Queen of Hearts, who was revealed to...
TV & VIDEOS
Effingham Radio

Morgan Wallen Has Top Billboard 200 Album Of The Year

Morgan Wallen has the Billboard 200 Albums chart's Number One album of 2021 with Dangerous: The Double Album. The 30-song project was released in January and debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 where it spent 10 weeks. According to Billboard, “that’s the most weeks at Number One among all albums since Drake‘s Views racked up 13 weeks on top in 2016.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Jewel Releases Covers EP After Winning ‘The Masked Singer’

Jewel was named the winner of the sixth season of The Masked Singer and has celebrated by releasing a new covers EP, Queen of Hearts. The EP features renditions of songs Jewel performed on the competition show in disguise as the Queen of Hearts. The tracks include Jewel’s versions of Édith Piaf’s “La Vie En Rose,” Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way,” Sia’s “Bird Set Free,” and Bishop Briggs’ “River.” “Performing on The Masked Singer was fun for me because it allowed me to pay homage to songs that inspired me to be a songwriter and a singer, like ‘La Vie En Rose’...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy