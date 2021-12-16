ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK weather: Snow could fall after Christmas as temperatures drop at end of month

Snow could fall after Christmas with some meteorologists predicting another “major” storm at the end of the month.

Though weather conditions are reasonably mild this week there is “an increasing chance of more unsettled and windier weather” over Christmas, according to the Met Office long range forecast .

Snow and rain are possible in some places in the period between December 20 and December 29.

The Christmas forecast continued: “ Temperatures will generally be near to below normal, perhaps rather cold in the south, feeling chilly where any fog persists, and locally mild in the north and northwest.”

British Weather Services meteorologist Jim Dale told The Sun that another storm could be likely at the end of the month.

He said: “We are expecting one more major storm this month which will set the trend for coming months.

“We expect five to six storms to hit through the winter period which could be severe enough to warrant warning.”

NetweatherTV said it would take a few more days to be sure of the weather conditions over Christmas. But added that due to the predicted position of the jet stream “some rain, sleet or snow is more likely than it was.”

Friday this week is expected to remain dry during the day but will be overcast with large areas of thick cloud.

Saturday will be another dry but cloudy day, although the North of England will see some sunny spells.

Drivers have been told to be careful on the roads in Merseyside over the next few days as thick fog descends.

Met Office forecaster, Clare Nasir, said: “If you are travelling over the next few days it is worth noting that you could run into some fog which could be stubborn and dense, so causing poor visibility on the roads.

“The air is dank, lots of cloud trapped under this area of high pressure which extends across the country through Thursday.”

She added: “We run into thicker cloud across England and Wales. Favoured places of thick fog are eastern counties of England where it will be stubborn and slow to clear during the morning and into the afternoon.”

