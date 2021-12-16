ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GEDA awards $339,000 worth of grant funding for community projects

Cover picture for the articleThe Guam Economic Development Authority (GEDA) has awarded 14 non-profit organizations and government of Guam agencies a total of $339,640 in grant funds from the Qualifying Certificate Community Contribution Grant Program Series 5, made available through the Qualifying Certificate of the Guam Regional Medical City. “During this season of...

