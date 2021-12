The Mary M. Knight girls’ basketball team picked up their third win on the season and their second over Quilcene Wednesday. The Lady Owls knocked off the Lady Rangers 26 to 17. MMK turned a three-point second quarter deficit into a seven-point lead at the half: 14 to 7. In the third quarter, Mary M. Knight was held scoreless for over five minutes and allowed Quilcene to close to two points before pulling away again. The quarter ended with the Owls up 20 to 14. MMK kept the Rangers at bay in the fourth quarter. Roster were not available but Mary M. Knight’s #22 scored 10 points; #11 added 8; and #15 hit two three-pointers for 6 points. The girls from Matlock improved to 3-and-3 on the season. They host Crescent Saturday at 4:30 PM.

SHELTON, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO