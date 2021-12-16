AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Saweetie

Motown Records has named Courtney Lowery as executive vice president of media strategy and lifestyle. In this new role, Lowery will oversee media strategy and execution for the label and its roster of artists, and also play an integral role in a wide range of the label’s cultural and lifestyle initiatives. Lowery is based in Los Angeles and will report to Motown’s chairwoman & CEO, Ethiopia Habtemariam.
In 2020, Lowery launched his own firm where he engineered campaigns for clients such as DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Isley Brothers, and the Verzuz competition. He previously spent eight years at Epic Records, where he...
Comments / 0