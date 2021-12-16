Mass food distribution in Latham on December 16

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Thursday, December 16, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany will hold a mass food distribution at the NYSUT at 800 Troy-Schenectady Road in Latham.

The distribution is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. There will be two distribution lines: a drive-thru line and a walk-up line.

Interested volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:15 a.m.

Guests should not arrive prior to the 9:30 a.m. start time. Food items provided by the Regional Food Bank will be packaged by volunteers from partnering organizations and distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Drive-thru pantries in December:

12/17 – Macedonia Baptist Church, 26 Wilson Avenue, Albany at 9:30

12/20 – Metropolitan Baptist Church, 105 Second Street, Albany at 9:30

12/21 – Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 119 Reid Street, Fort Plain at 10:00

12/28 – Berne Knox Westerlo Central School, 1738 Helderberg Trail, Berne at 10:00

12/29 – Hoosick Falls Central Schools, 21187 NY Route 22, Hoosick Falls at 10:00

12/30 – Albany Housing, 230 Green Street, Albany at 9:30

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.