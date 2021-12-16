West Haven police investigating fatal shooting on Platt Avenue

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating an early morning fatal shooting in West Haven Thursday.

Officers responded to the report of a person shot in the 100 block of Platt Avenue. Police said a man in his early 20s was shot inside the home. He was then taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died. Police have not released the victim’s name or exact age.

The house is located right next to West Haven High School’s tennis courts. The increase in police presence impacted the morning commute to the high school, but police told West Haven Public School Superintendent Neil Cavallaro the incident did not pose a threat to students or staff.

“I mean, I just found out what happened,” freshman Anthony Petruzziello said. “I don’t know, it’s kind of weird, but I’m just trying to get to school.”

Neighbors told News 8 they have seen a lot of different people and cars around that particular house.

“It’s a little too close to home. Way too close,” Jessica Cunningham of West Haven said. “It’s right outside, so it’s very scary.”

The Cunningham family lived right across the street from that house for two and half years. They said it always stood out in a neighborhood full of friendly families.

“There’s a lot of people coming and going, so anything can happen,” James Cunningham said. “There are always new faces over there, so it wouldn’t surprise me if something happened.”

The West Haven Police Department Crime Scene Unit and animal control also responded to the scene. Platt Avenue was blocked for hours Thursday as detectives went in and out of the house combing it for evidence.

The streets in the area have reopened, but the shooting remains under investigation.

Stay with News 8 for updates as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.