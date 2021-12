The European Space Agency's (ESA) Rosalind Franklin ExoMars rover has successfully completed a high-altitude drop test. The mission has been beset by delays. A launch over the July-August window was scrubbed as mission managers faced up to problems including torn parachutes. In earlier tests, drops from a helicopter appeared to go well, but a release from a high-altitude balloon did not. As one might imagine, the parachute is a critical bit of hardware, the failure of which could result in the rover being smashed to pieces on impact.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO