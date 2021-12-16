ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson County, IN

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-16 04:40:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-16 17:45:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick Heavy rains possible late Friday...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-16 16:19:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-17 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Locally heavier snowfall under convective snow bands. Patchy blowing snow on US95 west of Grangeville. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-17 08:46:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-17 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT Showers will be on the increase again today, along with a few thunderstorms. The activity will continue tonight, and focus near and to the north of the Ohio River back into southeast Missouri. Rainfall totals will likely exceed 2 inches across portions of southeast Missouri, into southern Illinois. Elsewhere, including southwest Indiana and west Kentucky, 1 to 2 inches are likely, with locally higher amounts possible. Be alert to the possibility of minor flooding by this evening into the overnight hours, especially in low lying and poor drainage areas. If heavy rain focuses on tornado ravaged areas of western Kentucky, it could result in minor flooding due to debris clogging area drainage systems.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Burleigh, Morton by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-16 12:07:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Burleigh; Morton COLD WEATHER WILL CAUSE ICE FORMATION ON THE MISSOURI RIVER With another stretch of cold temperatures in store through the weekend and into next week, it appears that the Missouri River is making another attempt to initiate ice along the Burleigh and Morton counties reach of the river. Ice sheets are moving through the Bismarck and Mandan area of the river. What is uncertain, is whether or not these ice sheets will get caught up in the sharp meanders in the river near the University of Mary. If so, we can expect water level rises and icing up beginning as early as this weekend. If not, temperatures still appear cold enough that ice will form in the river channel in the Bismarck and Mandan area by the middle of next week. Over the past 10 years, we have seen between 5 and 7 feet of rise in water levers during a complete icing over of the river, often within 24 hours. The Missouri River gage at Bismarck is currently around 4.5 feet and even though a great amount of uncertainty always exists with ice affected water levels, recent history would suggest that even a complete icing over of the river would keep water levels below the flood stage of 14.5 feet.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Burleigh, Morton by NWS

Warrick County, IN
Vanderburgh County, IN
Posey County, IN
Pike County, IN
Gibson County, IN
Spencer County, IN
Spencer, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Benton, Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Tate, Tunica, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-16 20:29:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 23:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Benton; Lafayette; Marshall; Panola; Tate; Tunica; Union FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following areas, Benton, Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Tate, Tunica and Union. * WHEN...Until 1130 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 829 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Senatobia, Holly Springs, Wall Doxey State Park, Coldwater, Como, Crenshaw, Snow Lake Shores, Marianna, Laws Hill, Barr, Harmontown, Independence, Bethlehem, Strayhorn, Little Texas, Hickory Flat, Potts Camp, Wyatte, Chulahoma and Tyro. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Hot Spring, Montgomery, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-16 13:57:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 14:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clark; Hot Spring; Montgomery; Pike A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Clark, northern Pike, west central Hot Spring and southeastern Montgomery Counties through 230 PM CST At 157 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Daisy State Park, or 10 miles northwest of Murfreesboro, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Glenwood... Amity Daisy... Narrows Dam Daisy State Park... Alpine Bear Creek Public Use Area... Salem in Pike County Bonnerdale... Welsh Shawmut... Rosboro Lodi... Pike City Kirby... Nathan New Hope in Pike County MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Hot Spring, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-16 14:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 15:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clark; Hot Spring; Pike A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Clark, southeastern Pike and south central Hot Spring Counties through 330 PM CST At 304 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Halfway, or 16 miles west of Arkadelphia, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Arkadelphia... Caddo Valley Gum Springs in Clark County... Richwoods DeGray Lake State Park... Halfway Donaldson... Delight Friendship... Antoine Lower Lake Recreation Area... Shawmut Hollywood... Midway in Hot Spring County Griffithtown... Joan This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 65 and 86. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark, Hot Spring, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-16 14:40:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 14:50:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Hot Spring; Pike THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CLARK NORTHEASTERN PIKE AND WEST CENTRAL HOT SPRING COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark, Hot Spring, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-16 14:30:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clark; Hot Spring; Pike A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN CLARK...NORTHEASTERN PIKE AND WEST CENTRAL HOT SPRING COUNTIES At 230 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Amity, or 14 miles northeast of Murfreesboro, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Murfreesboro... Amity Halfway... Bismarck Antoine... Alpine Hollywood... Point Cedar Shawmut... Rosboro Pike City... Kirby This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 64 and 66. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Hot Spring, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-16 14:30:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clark; Hot Spring; Pike A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN CLARK...NORTHEASTERN PIKE AND WEST CENTRAL HOT SPRING COUNTIES At 230 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Amity, or 14 miles northeast of Murfreesboro, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Murfreesboro... Amity Halfway... Bismarck Antoine... Alpine Hollywood... Point Cedar Shawmut... Rosboro Pike City... Kirby This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 64 and 66. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chautauqua, Genesee, Niagara, Northern Erie, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-16 18:51:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-17 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chautauqua; Genesee; Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans; Southern Erie; Wyoming WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The strongest wind gusts are expected this evening. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-16 16:19:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-17 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches in the valleys and 5 to 8 inches on Lookout Pass. Locally heavier snowfall under convective snow bands. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Hot Spring, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-16 14:04:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Hot Spring; Pike The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas Central Pike County in southwestern Arkansas West central Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 300 PM CST. * At 203 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Daisy State Park, or 9 miles north of Murfreesboro, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Murfreesboro... Glenwood Amity... Daisy Narrows Dam... Halfway Daisy State Park... Lofton Bismarck... Antoine Alpine... Bear Creek Public Use Area Shawmut... Rosboro Pike City... Hollywood Point Cedar... Kirby Salem in Pike County This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 64 and 66. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

