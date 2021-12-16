Hydrologic Outlook issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-16 12:07:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Burleigh; Morton COLD WEATHER WILL CAUSE ICE FORMATION ON THE MISSOURI RIVER With another stretch of cold temperatures in store through the weekend and into next week, it appears that the Missouri River is making another attempt to initiate ice along the Burleigh and Morton counties reach of the river. Ice sheets are moving through the Bismarck and Mandan area of the river. What is uncertain, is whether or not these ice sheets will get caught up in the sharp meanders in the river near the University of Mary. If so, we can expect water level rises and icing up beginning as early as this weekend. If not, temperatures still appear cold enough that ice will form in the river channel in the Bismarck and Mandan area by the middle of next week. Over the past 10 years, we have seen between 5 and 7 feet of rise in water levers during a complete icing over of the river, often within 24 hours. The Missouri River gage at Bismarck is currently around 4.5 feet and even though a great amount of uncertainty always exists with ice affected water levels, recent history would suggest that even a complete icing over of the river would keep water levels below the flood stage of 14.5 feet.

BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND ・ 20 HOURS AGO