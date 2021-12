The page is turning for Sussex County’s top record keeping post. County Council on Tuesday, Dec. 14, voted to appoint Tracy N. Torbert of Delmar as the next Clerk of the Council. Ms. Torbert, who currently serves as clerk for the city of Seaford, will take over for Robin A. Griffith, who will retire in early 2022 after more than 30 years as the County’s top clerk. Ms. Griffith is the longest-serving Clerk of the Council since the Council form of government was established by the Delaware General Assembly in the early 1970s.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO