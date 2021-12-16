ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Barclays engages HPE to deliver private cloud platform

finextra.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBarclays Bank has contracted with HPE to deliver its private cloud platform as part of a hybrid multi-cloud strategy. Barclays’ global private cloud platform will host thousands of apps and over 100,000 workloads that will include virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), SQL...

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
siliconangle.com

AWS works to boost cloud adoption in EMEA with the ‘power of three’

Amazon Web Services Inc. has borrowed from the phrase “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together” in its quest to enable sustainable digital transformations in enterprises across Europe, the Middle East and Africa by holding their hands in the cloud journey.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Anthemis raises $700 million for fintech investment strategy

Anthemis Group, an investment platform committed to cultivating change in the financial system today announced they have closed multiple funds. Combined, the total raises exceed $700 million, bringing the firm’s AUM to $1.2 billion. This milestone comes more than a decade after the company emerged as one of the earliest and most prolific investors in the fintech sector, signaling the next phase of growth for the company as it positions its platform, team and leadership for 2022 and beyond.
MARKETS
WebProNews

Verizon and Google Cloud Team Up to Deliver 5G Mobile Edge Computing

Verizon and Google Cloud are teaming up to deliver 5G mobile edge computing to customers. Edge computing is one of the areas 5G is poised to have a major impact on. Thanks to the speed of 5G, devices will be able to process data more efficiently, in real-time. This will help power a new generation of autonomous vehicles, robotics, factory automation, and more.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

BC Platforms Delivers On Global Real-World Data And Platform Access

BC Platforms (BCP), a global leader in healthcare data management and analytics, announced a new clinical collaboration with the Colorado Center for Personalized Medicine (CCPM) and reported on its outstanding 2021 performance. Its new data partnership with the Colorado Center for Personalized Medicine (CCPM) will support the clinical translation of its basic research, including the potential to ensure improved and more personalized drug compatibility for patients. During 2021, BCP has successfully delivered significantly expanded global real-world data (RWD) and platform access in order to support precision medicine-led healthcare research and development (R&D). Leveraging its Data Network and the flagship BC|INSIGHT platform, which curates and analyses data in a secure format to advance personalized healthcare research, BCP has conducted impactful and transformational initiatives in key areas such as lung cancer, COVID-19, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and several others.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Cloud#Hpe#Hybrid Cloud#Cloud Infrastructure#Barclays Bank#Vdi#Sql#Hpe Pointnext Services#Hpe Greenlake Central#Barclays
Mac Observer

Unstoppable Domains and Alchemy Launch API for Enterprise NFT Domains

On Thursday, Unstoppable Domains announced a partnership with Alchemy. The companies have launched an API to make it easier for developers and enterprise customers create NFT domain name integrations. NFT Domain Names. Until now, integrating blockchain domain names was a complex process, requiring developers to write custom code or use...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Verizon partners with Google Cloud

Verizon detailed plans to add Google Cloud to network edge locations to enable enterprise applications requiring low latencies. The companies explained the collaboration will enable a range of industries to combine 5G and mobile edge compute. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian highlighted AI-powered retail operations and live inventory management as examples of the services the pair will enable.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Avaya shows evolution to cloud at Engage user conference

This week the International Avaya User Group (IAUG) is holding its annual user event, Engage, in Orlando, Florida. I attended the event and found it interesting for a couple of reasons: The first is that it returned to an in-person format after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, so it was nice to see the enthusiasm from an audience that seemed to be excited about seeing colleagues again. Second and more importantly, it was the first Engage held post-Avaya's transition to a cloud company.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
siliconangle.com

Stripe, AWS partnership targets easy, global online payment processing for businesses

Ten years ago, brothers John and Patrick Collison saw the need for better online commerce platforms, cutting out manual and monotonous processes otherwise needed for developers to allow efficient and safe online payments. They developed Stripe Inc. in 2010, which offers an integrated suite of products and a global payment...
BUSINESS
atlanticcitynews.net

World's first data observability platform, Acceldata appoints Gajanana Hegde as Vice President and Head of Global Engineering

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Acceldata, the world's first data observability platform, today announced the appointment of Gajanana Hegde as Vice PresidentHead of Global Engineering. In this role, Gajanana will lead and oversee Acceldata's global research and development teams while actively contributing to its growth journey across international markets.
BUSINESS
pymnts

FinTech Firm Avant Debuts Avant Banking

Avant, a FinTech focused on getting credit access for middle-income consumers, announced Thursday (Dec. 16) that is has expanded its portfolio with the launch of Avant Banking. Avant Banking will come with access to spending accounts, debit cards, ACH transfers and access to early payday funds for customers with direct...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Contrast Security selected to secure Backbase banking platform in the cloud

Contrast Security, the leader in next-gen code security, today announced Backbase, an Engagement Banking Platform, has selected the Contrast Code Security Platform to secure its software that provides banks with the speed and flexibility needed to orchestrate seamless customer and employee experiences across any device. The Contrast platform allows Backbase...
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

Sisense weighs in on the next generation of business intelligence

The way to ingrain data and analytics into a company’s culture a isn’t by converting the company workers into data-hungry consumers of the stuff. It’s by hiding the data so that employees can carry on with their usual routines and tasks without being intimidated by the absorbing of new intelligence, like dashboards, for example.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

India's Airtel Rolls Out Avanseus’ Predictive Maintenance Solution

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) has announced the roll-out of Avanseus’ predictive maintenance (PdM) solution across its operations. The expansion follows the successful trial and commercial deployment of the solution across Airtel’s transport, enterprise, and core networks. Avanseus PdM applies the principles of AI analytics to Airtel’s rich network data...
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Data privacy and consent engagement platform provider raises $5M

Qonsent, a New York-based data privacy and consent engagement platform provider, today announced it raised $5 million. Qonsent uses an encrypted and auditable ledger-based system to help brands maintain a record of customers’ consent to meet CCPA, GDPR, CPRA compliance requirements, and other applicable privacy laws. Qonsent says it...
BUSINESS
Computer Weekly

Barclays selects HPE GreenLake to host 100,000 workloads

Barclays has become the latest organisation to sign up to HPE’s GreenLake-as-a-service offering. The strategic contract will see HPE deliver a global private cloud platform for Barclays to host more than 100,000 workloads across its strategic hubs in the UK, the US and Asia. GreenLake is HPE’s edge-to-cloud platform,...
BUSINESS
High Point Enterprise

HPE and NVIDIA introduce the AI platform for banking

According to experts at Forbes, big changes are coming to the banking industry over the next five years. A few of these include: the expansion of digital offerings and digital currencies, closure of brick-and-mortar branches, commitment to sustainability, focus on security solutions, and a move towards tech-driven simplification. To modernize...
SOFTWARE
HIT Consultant

Innovaccer Raises $150M at $3.2B Valuation to Expand Health Cloud Platform

– Innovaccer raises $150M Series E round at a $3.2B valuation as health systems adopt its Innovaccer Health Cloud to accelerate digital transformation. – Launches new Innovation Accelerators to help customers tackle the most common and high-impact clinical, operational, and financial use cases. Innovaccer Inc. a Silicon Valley-based healthcare data...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Qapita hires Skanda Jayaraman to lead its marketplace for private securities

Singapore-based Qapita, digital platform for equity management, has roped in an experienced investment banker, Skanda Jayaraman, to lead its marketplace for private securities. The Company had earlier announced that it secured an investment and a partnership with Citigroup to accelerate its platform. Qapita plans to facilitate liquidity solutions via a...
BUSINESS
Lumia UK

Microsoft named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud DBMS Platforms

We are pleased to share that Microsoft is named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems.1 This placement reflects our completeness of vision and ability to execute, and we feel is a testament to our ongoing innovation and the integration of a comprehensive cloud data management ecosystem into Microsoft’s end-to-end data platform.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy