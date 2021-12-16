ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several miles of trucks queued up near British Port of Dover – Reuters photographer

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

DOVER, England (Reuters) – Several miles of trucks were queued up on...

Queen Elizabeth cancels pre-Christmas lunch as COVID cases soar

LONDON (Reuters) -Queen Elizabeth has cancelled a pre-Christmas lunch with her family as a precaution while cases of COVID-19 soar in Britain, a Buckingham Palace source said. “The decision is a precautionary one as it is felt to put too many people’s Christmas arrangements at risk if it went ahead.
Bank of England raises interest rate to 0.25%

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England raised its main interest rate to 0.25% on Thursday as inflation pressures mounted in Britain. Most economists polled by Reuters had expected the BoE to keep Bank Rate at 0.1% due to a new surge in coronavirus cases. (Reporting by David Milliken...
At G7, UK warns Russia of 'severe' cost of Ukraine incursion

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Sunday that “the world’s largest economies are united” in warning Russia that an invasion of Ukraine would have “massive” — though largely undisclosed — consequences.Russia’s military buildup near the Ukrainian border has dominated talks among foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies in the English city of Liverpool The U.S. and its NATO and G-7 allies worry that the movement of Russian troops and weapons to the border region could be precursor to an invasion, and have vowed to inflict heavy sanctions on Russia’s economy if that happens.Moscow denies having...
Boris Johnson denies imposing ‘lockdown by stealth’ amid Tory anger

Boris Johnson has denied imposing a “lockdown by stealth” amid allegations that medical advisers are “running the show” on Covid policy.The Prime Minister urged people to be “cautious” about their activities during the festive period, but said the Government does not “want to make your choices for you about your social life”.He made the comments during a visit to the Saga vaccination centre in Ramsgate, Kent, as England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty faced questions from the Commons Health and Social Care Committee.It came as the booster programme continued to pick up pace, with data from the UK’s four...
Westminster parties at the centre of lockdown-busting allegations

A drip-feed of reports have made a number of claims about Covid rule-breaking parties held in Westminster last year.Here is a list of what has been alleged.– May 15 2020: Downing Street garden partyBoris Johnson spent around 15 minutes with staff in the Downing Street garden, telling one aide they deserved a drink for “beating back” coronavirus, the Guardian and Independent reported.Sources said around 20 staff drank wine and spirits and ate pizza following a press conference at which then health secretary Matt Hancock told the British public to stay at home “as much as is possible”.A small number of...
HSBC fined $85 million for anti-money laundering failings

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s financial regulator said on Friday that it had fined HSBC 63.95 million pounds ($85.16 million) for failings in its anti-money laundering processes. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it had found that three key parts of HSBC’s transaction monitoring systems showed serious weaknesses over a period...
Top civil servant investigating Downing Street party claims ‘attended Christmas drinks’

Britain’s top civil servant – who is investigating claims parties were held at Downing Street – has been accused of attending an impromptu Christmas drinks himself last year in breach of Covid rules, The Independent has learnt.Simon Case, who was asked by Boris Johnson to look into potential government gatherings at the end of 2020 , is alleged to have shared drinks with 15 to 20 staff in mid-December 2020, according to two Whitehall officials who attended the event.The informal event, according to a joint investigation by The Independent and Politico, was said to have taken place at his office...
Boris Johnson neglecting national security with ‘relaxed approach’ to threats, MPs and peers warn

Boris Johnson has been accused of neglecting vital national security issues facing the UK by a committee of senior MPs and peers.Politicians on the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (JCNSS) told the prime minister they were “profoundly concerned about what appears to be a more relaxed approach to national security”.In a stinging letter to Mr Johnson, chair Dame Margaret Beckett said she was troubled by a significant reduction in the prime minister’s personal engagement with his own National Security Council (NSC).The Labour MP urged the PM to “increase the frequency of your attendance at the NSC” by chairing...
Russian fighter jet Su-30 escorts US spy plane over Black Sea: Defense Ministry

Moscow [Russia], December 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian fighter Su-30 escorted US reconnaissance aircraft P-8A over the Black Sea on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defence Control Centre (NDCC) told reporters. According to the centre, Russian radars detected a target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the...
While Massing Troops Against Ukraine, Putin Threatens the U.S. National Command Authority

As noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer pointed out in November 2021, “President Vladimir Putin declared that if the West deploys missiles to Ukraine that could reach Moscow ‘in five to ten minutes,’ Russia is ready to counter by deploying a ‘new naval hypersonic missile, which may reach [Western] decision-makers in 5 minutes, flying at Mach 9 speed.’ (Militarynews.ru, November 30).” (Emphasis added). Russia’s new nuclear-capable[1] naval hypersonic missile [the Tsirkon] was hyped by Putin as having a speed of Mach 9,” stating that it would become operational in 2022. The context of Putin’s statement was preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, not NATO missile deployments. Nine days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned about a Ukraine conflict becoming a new Cuban missile crisis. Ten days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Russian Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov declared, “…any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas difficulties militarily will be thwarted.”
Russia warns of nuclear deployment in Europe amid escalating tensions over Ukraine

Russia threatened to deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe on Monday, escalating its stand-off with the West over Ukraine. Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, said that Moscow would turn to the weapons if Nato fails to rule out ever using them itself. The weapons have a top range of 5,000km and so could hit numerous European capitals.
German warship enters South China Sea on 1st deployment to region in 20 years

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The frigate Bayern is sailing through the South China Sea as part of the first deployment of a German warship to the Indo-Pacific in almost 20 years. The deployment marks a shift in Germany’s strategy toward...
