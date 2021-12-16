ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sentence for murdered toddler’s mother ‘doesn’t sound enough’ says care minister

By Geraldine Scott
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kl9db_0dOMgmCA00

The Attorney General could order a review of the sentence handed to the mother of Star Hobson a health minister suggested, as she said the eight-year term for allowing the toddler’s death “doesn’t sound enough”.

Gillian Keegan said the murder of the 16-month-old at the hands of bouncer and security guard Savannah Brockhill – who was her mother Frankie Smith’s partner – was “shocking” and “quite unbelievable”.

And she suggested Attorney General Suella Braverman could send the case to the Court of Appeal for the sentence to be reviewed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Xspe_0dOMgmCA00

Ms Keegan, whose brief includes care, told LBC that it “doesn’t sound like” justice that Smith, 20, had been handed a jail term of just eight years.

She added: “It doesn’t sound enough, as a human being, it doesn’t sound enough.”

Ms Keegan said: “It’s a shocking, shocking case – I mean, it’s quite unbelievable. And also the case of poor Arthur (Labinjo-Hughes) as well. I mean, it’s just unbelievable. I mean, obviously the judge and the jury have made their… they recently passed the sentence but, you know, I guess the Attorney General has that power as well. So I don’t know…”

She added: “It doesn’t fit within my remit but it fits within hers (the Attorney General’s), so I’m sure that she’ll be having those conversations.”

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office said: “We have received a request for these sentences to be considered under the unduly lenient sentence (ULS) scheme.

“The law officers have 28 days from sentencing to consider the case and make a decision.”

The killing of Star and details of how she was subjected to months of assaults and psychological harm have caused a national outcry, especially as the trial came so soon after the case of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

The Attorney General’s office has already said it will review the sentence of Arthur’s stepmother, Emma Tustin, 32, who was jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years at Coventry Crown Court on Friday after being found guilty of the Solihull six-year-old’s murder.

The sentence of the youngster’s father, Thomas Hughes, 29, who was jailed for 21 years for manslaughter, will also be looked at.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jhPvC_0dOMgmCA00

Star’s great-grandfather, David Fawcett, has led the questioning over why social services and police did not act despite five different family members and friends raising concerns with the authorities in the eight months before she died.

Sentencing Brockhill, 28, and Smith, 20, at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday, the judge, Mrs Justice Lambert, praised Mr Fawcett and other family members for the support they offered Star but which was pushed away.

She said: “Those who loved Star are as bewildered as they are angry and sad at all that has been lost.”

She told the pair: “(Star) was 16 months when she was murdered.

“Her short life was marked by neglect, cruelty and injury.

“She was murdered by you, Savannah Brockhill. Frankie Smith it was your role as her mother to protect Star from harm.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uMHrs_0dOMgmCA00

The judge said the “fatal punch or kick” to Star caused the toddler to lose half the blood in her body and damaged her internal organs.

“The level of force required to inflict these injuries must have been massive – similar to those forces associated with a road traffic accident,” she said.

“Only you both know what triggered that fatal assault.

“The violent attack which led to Star’s death was not, however, an isolated event.”

The judge said Star was also found to have suffered two brain injuries, numerous rib fractures, the fracture and refracture of her leg, and a skull fracture.

“She was also treated with, at best, callous indifference by you both and, on many occasions, with frank cruelty.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zc2dA_0dOMgmCA00

Mrs Justice Lambert pointed to footage shown many times during the trial of Star “clearly desperately in need of sleep” falling off her chair and “dangerously hitting her head on the floor”.

She said both defendants filmed the incident and “you both found this funny”.

“The question which those who have watched the evidence unfold will be asking is why anyone would or could behave in such a way towards a young and vulnerable child who should be cherished and protected rather than abused and neglected.

“The answer to that question is clear to me.

“Star was caught up in the crossfire of your relationship.”

The Bradford Partnership, which includes the agencies that had contact with Star during her short life, said on Tuesday: “We need to fully understand why opportunities to better protect Star were missed.”

The safeguarding partnership said a review into the case will be published next month, but it “deeply regrets” that “not all the warning signs” were spotted.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WIS-TV

Family friend gets 30 years in prison for brutal killing of toddler

FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) – A woman in North Dakota will spend the next three decades in prison for killing a family friend’s toddler in late 2020. According to KVLY, 38-year-old Brandi Adeleke pleaded guilty to both murder and child abuse for the brutal death of 15-month-old Meka.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gillian Keegan
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
David Fawcett
Nashville News Hub

6-year-old boy cried “no-one loves me” before being tortured to death by dad’s girlfriend

Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dakotanewsnow.com

Man sentenced to 40 years in toddler’s starvation death

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison in the 2019 starvation death of a toddler in Brookings County. Thirty-year-old Robert Price pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in an agreement with prosecutors. Price and Renae Fayant were charged in the death of Fayant’s niece,...
BROOKINGS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#The Court Of Appeal#Lbc#Uls
BBC

Star Hobson murder trial: Mother made 'cruel' videos of toddler

A mother accused of killing her 16-month-old daughter has admitted making "cruel" videos of her shouting at the toddler. Star Hobson suffered a cardiac arrest and died in hospital on 22 September 2020. Her mother Frankie Smith, 20, and Savannah Brockhill, 28, both from Keighley, West Yorkshire, deny murder. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

TeKeith Jones Sentenced To 72 Years In Prison For Murdering Mother, 2 Children

ST. PAUL (WCCO) – A St. Paul man has been sentenced to over 72 years in prison for killing a mother and her two children in late January. TeKeith Jones, 28, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder in September. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to serve 72 years and 4 months in St. Cloud Prison. Jones told police he shot and killed D’Zondria Wallace, 30, La’Porsha Wallace, 14, and Ja’Corbie Wallace, 11, to “save them.” The criminal complaint states that Jones told police he was “going through a life experience he didn’t understand” and “was going to save someone so...
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’s father and stepmother filmed tucking into ice cream as he starved in hallway

A horrifying video has emerged showing the father and stepmother of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes tucking into ice cream in their home as the six-year-old boy was left starving and standing alone in the hallway. Arthur was left with an unsurvivable brain injury while in the sole care of his stepmother, 32-year-old Emma Tustin – who poisoned him with salt and withheld food and drink. She was jailed for life on Friday, after being convicted of murder by assaulting defenceless Arthur in the hallway of her Cranmore Road home in Solihull, on 16 June 2020. Arthur’s father Thomas Hughes, 29, was...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: A life cut short by cruelty

Tuesday 16 June 2020 started the same as any other for six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: in misery and in pain. Barely able to stand, he folded away his bedding in the living room where his father and new stepmother had been making him sleep on the floor, all the while monitored by CCTV set up to catch him "misbehaving".
FOOD & DRINKS
New York Post

NJ mother killed her 5-month-old to ‘fulfill the last of her sins, murder’

A New Jersey mom who admitted to killing her 5-month-old daughter told police she did it in order to “fulfill the last of her sins, murder,” according to court documents. Kristhie Alcazar, 26, made her first court appearance Monday after she was charged with murder for stabbing her baby to death at a home in Penns Grove on Friday night. She faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother says ‘Karen’ neighbour called police over her child’s Barbie car

A mother says her neighbour called the police to complain about her car – specifically, the pink plastic one her child drives.“So, my neighbour called the cops because my kid’s Barbie car is beeping,” the mom, Alicia Rivera, said on TikTok. “This is just the most hilarious thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”In a series of videos, police officers can be seen inspecting the small toy vehicle in Ms Rivera’s driveway, which appears to be somewhere in New York state. One of those videos has gone viral, garnering over 1.6m views.According to Ms Rivera, her neighbor called 911 because...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gunman aged 14 sentenced to life for ‘evil’ murder of Birmingham schoolboy

A 14-year-old boy believed to be Britain’s youngest defendant convicted of a gun murder has been handed a life sentence and ordered to serve at least 16 years behind bars.Yussuf Mustapha, who turned 14 just three weeks before he shot and killed Birmingham schoolboy Keon Lincoln, can now be named in media reports after a judge lifted an order protecting his identity.Passing sentence on Mustapha and four other teenagers convicted of killing Keon, Lord Justice William Davis said the 14-year-old had shown a clear intent to kill when he opened fire at close range.Mustapha and the other youths who carried...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Father cut up shirts as punishment

A father accused of murdering his six-year-old son cut up two of his football shirts in front of him as a punishment, a court heard. Thomas Hughes told a jury it had left his son, Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, "visibly upset". His partner Emma Tustin, 32, is accused of fatally harming Arthur...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

383K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy