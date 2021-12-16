ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Nation's Weather

Connecticut Post
 1 day ago

A zone of rain will dampen areas from Missouri eastward to. Virginia tomorrow. A few rumbles of thunder may accompany. rain farther to the southwest in Oklahoma, Arkansas and. northern Texas, but...

www.ctpost.com

The Independent

US has windiest day on record as storms batter Midwest

Heavy winds have battered parts of the US in recent weeks, which culminated in the windiest day on record, new data suggests. According to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, at least 55 reports of hurricane-force thunderstorm wind gusts were tracked across the Great Plains and the Midwest on Wednesday.Over 80 million people were affected by weather alerts during this 24 hours period, with 300 individual weather warnings being issued. “I’ve been doing this 30 years, and we’re seeing things today in the CNN Weather Center we have never seen before,” CNN meteorologist Tom Sater said.While the...
ENVIRONMENT
Boston 25 News WFXT

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee...
OMAHA, NE
FOX 28 Spokane

National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory

SPOKANE, Wash. – The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that will remain in effect until 6pm tonight. The areas impacted are across the Inland Northwest, from Airway Heights to Coeur d’Alene. The most pressing issue is that drivers need to prepare for...
SPOKANE, WA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: First Alert For More Mountain Snow And Denver Chill

DENVER(CBS)- The second cold front of the week will push thru the state Thursday night into Friday. This system will not be as strong as the epic wind maker that hit Wednesday. The front is attached to a big low that will move from Idaho into Montana to end the week. Credit CBS4 The storm will bring in a blast of snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Along with the front passage temperatures across the state will cool by about 5 to 10 degrees over most areas. Credit CBS4 Ski areas will be breezy and chilly for Friday.  But, again nothing like the mid-week storm system. Credit CBS4 There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the Elkhead and Park Mountains near Steamboat for 3 to 8 inches of snow. For areas around Rabbit Ears Pass and the mountains in Grand and Jackson counties amounts will be closer to 5 to 10 inches. Wind will be kicking up a bit during the day on Friday. Although not as strong as Wednesday, they will be noticable. With winds in the Denver metro area gusting to 25 mph and in the mountains up to 45 mph.    
COLORADO STATE
stormlakeradio.com

National Weather Service Confirms Tornado in Aurelia

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Aurelia late Wednesday afternoon. Andrew Kalin of the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls says survey teams were sent out to northwest Iowa yesterday (Thur)...(audio clip below) Cleanup efforts started in Aurelia yesterday (Thur) with a focus on tree and branch cleanup. Cleanup...
AURELIA, IA
FOX59

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds amid unseasonably warm temps

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman said a 65-year-old man was killed Wednesday night when […]
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
klkntv.com

National Weather Service surveying damage after storms

NEHAWKA, Neb. (KLKN)- The national Weather Service had boots on the ground on Thursday, surveying possible tornado damage throughout the state. “We issued 20 warnings, does that necessarily equate to 20 tornadoes? No. It just you know radar signatures they were capable of producing tornadoes or tornado like damage with straight line wind. That’s another reason why we survey. We really have to get ground truth information.,” said Suzanne Fortine a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
NEHAWKA, NE
wglr.com

National Weather Service confirms tornados in Neillsville, Lewiston

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The National Weather Service on Thursday confirmed a pair of tornados as part of Wednesday’s storm. An EF0 Tornado occurred east/southeast of Lewiston, Minn., in Winona County, and an EF2 Tornado occurred north of Neillsville in Clark County. The tornados were part of a...
NEILLSVILLE, WI
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures Start To Dip

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very warm day as we hit a high of 67 degrees at BWI Marshall, which was 4 degrees shy of the record! Some clouds around overnight with lows staying about 20 degrees above normal as well! On Friday, sun and some clouds will still get us up to the low 60’s before some showers may move in by evening but are expected to be very light. Some showers may linger around on Saturday as well, but no heavy rain is expected anywhere. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid ’50s.  On Sunday finally, chiller more December-like weather will move into the region with a breeze and temperatures only in the mid-40s. With wind chills in the mid 30s. It should be mainly sunny, however, on Sunday and at the start of next week as well. It’s expected to stay near normal for the start of Christmas week but by Christmas, probably just a tad above normal this year. Our normal temperatures next week are 46/29. Have a great Friday! Bob Turk
MARYLAND STATE

