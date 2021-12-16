The Nation's Weather

DENVER(CBS)- The second cold front of the week will push thru the state Thursday night into Friday. This system will not be as strong as the epic wind maker that hit Wednesday. The front is attached to a big low that will move from Idaho into Montana to end the week. Credit CBS4 The storm will bring in a blast of snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Along with the front passage temperatures across the state will cool by about 5 to 10 degrees over most areas. Credit CBS4 Ski areas will be breezy and chilly for Friday. But, again nothing like the mid-week storm system. Credit CBS4 There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the Elkhead and Park Mountains near Steamboat for 3 to 8 inches of snow. For areas around Rabbit Ears Pass and the mountains in Grand and Jackson counties amounts will be closer to 5 to 10 inches. Wind will be kicking up a bit during the day on Friday. Although not as strong as Wednesday, they will be noticable. With winds in the Denver metro area gusting to 25 mph and in the mountains up to 45 mph.

COLORADO STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO