Are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

For months, the internet has been awash with rumours that Spider-Man : No Way Home would bring back the two leads of previous Spider-Man films.

Before the film was released, it was already confirmed that Tom Holland ’s Peter Parker would be facing off against a number of villains from previous franchises, including Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx’s Electro.

However, the two previous actors to play the webslinger, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield , have consistently shut down the speculation.

Maguire played Spider-Man in Sam Raimi’s trilogy, while Garfield inhabited the role in two Amazing Spider-Man films.

As recently as late November, Garfield told GQ : “I am not [in No Way Home] .”

Earlier this year, the actor also told Josh Horowitz of the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he had not been contacted about returning as Spider-Man.

But with No Way Home now finally in cinemas, we finally have a definitive answer.

Spoilers follow for Spider-Man: No Way Home .

Maguire and Garfield do indeed appear in No Way Home , reprising their roles as different multiversal iterations of Peter Parker.

The three Spider-Men all team up towards the end of the film, with Garfield and Maguire’s Peter Parker taking on their former foes in a battle at the Statue of Liberty.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is out in cinemas now.

The Independent

The Independent

