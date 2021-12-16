ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home – How does the post-credits scene set up Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MHtVG_0dOMge8M00

Spider-Man : No Way Home has finally hit cinemas, and it may just be Marvel ’s most ambitious release to date.

The Marvel blockbuster brings back a number of villains from previous Spider-Man films, as well as tying into other films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), most notably Doctor Strange .

Like nearly all other films in the MCU, No Way Home also features a post-credits scene – and a mid-credits scene – which tee up future instalments in the franchise.

Spoilers follow for Spider-Man: No Way Home ...

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) plays a major role in No Way Home , as it is his spell (botched by Peter Parker’s influence) that allows characters from the multiverse to enter his universe.

The multiverse is already known to feature heavily in the forthcoming Doctor Strange sequel, entitled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .

No Way Home ’s post-credits scene gave fans a look at what to expect from Multiverse of Madness , with the tag essentially functioning as a trailer for the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uqY39_0dOMge8M00

We see Strange being told that he will face dire consequences for tangling with the multiverse, prompting him to solicit the help of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).

Wanda, AKA Scarlett Witch, was last seen living in rural reclusion after the events of WandaVision , which are referenced in the post-credits scene.

However, another scene then shows Doctor Strange being told that the multiverse’s ultimate danger is in fact himself – and he comes face to face with a visibly evil version of himself.

Devotees of the MCU TV series will recall that a multiversal evil version of Doctor Strange appeared in the anthology series What If...? earlier this year.

It’s not officially confirmed that this is the same iteration of Strange that appears in What If...? (though this seems highly likely), but one thing is certain: the character is likely to play a substantial role in the forthcoming sequel.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is out in cinemas now. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out in cinemas on 6 May 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Wolverine Series Trailer Teases “All the Wolverines”

To say that Marvel fans are eager to see how Wolverine and the X-Men will one day fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an understatement. The latest trailer from Marvel for the upcoming intertwined comic book series, X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine, promises the most comprehensive Logan story in his long and complicated past. With Marvel’s history of streamlining comic book canon for popular characters a few years ahead of their MCU debuts, this authoritative arc will likely give some indication of Wolverine’s eventual Marvel Studios introduction.
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Elizabeth Marvel
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

MCU’s ‘Blade’ Reboot Undoes Whitewashing in Original Series

Marvel fans have been waiting for news about Blade ever since it was first announced three years ago at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con. Since then, the Daywalker’s MCU debut has suffered one delay after another. It still has no official release date, and the untitled film originally scheduled for October 7, 2022, that fans suspected was Blade has been pulled from Marvel’s Phase Four release schedule. But there has finally been news that the film is still moving forward.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Actress Reveals Why She Passed on Returning to the MCU

Marvel fans may be getting lucky with some of their favorite characters from Netflix’s Defenders series returning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Charlie Cox is rumored to reprise his role as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021), and Vincent D’Onofrio may pop up in Hawkeye on Disney+ as Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#Marvel#No Way Home#Multiverse Of Madness#Mcu
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Avatar 2 Release Date, Plot, Title, Trailer, Cast, Updates & Everything You Need to Know

It's been over a decade since the first film of James Cameron's Avatar franchise was released in theaters, and now, fans are highly-anticipating the next installment. There are four planned sequels for the Avatar franchise, and despite signficant delays, both pre-lockdown and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sequel is expected to be out soon.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME TV Spot Sees The Iron Spider Take Flight And Doctor Strange In Action

Spider-Man: No Way Home looks set to be the first movie of the "pandemic era" to hit $1 billion at the worldwide box office, though we're not exactly surprised when this is clearly one of Marvel Studios' most ambitious stories to date. The movie pulling in actors and characters from past franchises may offer a better idea of what to expect from the MCU's Multiverse, and we're anticipating Peter Parker undergoing more than a few major status quo changes by the time the credits roll.
MOVIES
Polygon

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s 2 post-credits scenes connect two Marvel Universes

Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally arrived, and while the movie itself includes plenty of surprises and crossovers, it does hold back one extra fan favorite solely for a post-credits scene. And just like recent Marvel Studios movies, the film actually includes two credits scenes: a mid-credits scene that adds...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
WandaVision
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Tom Hardy Shot VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Post-Credits Scene On SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Set

There wasn't so much as a single mention of Spider-Man in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but the mid-credits scene changed that by bringing Eddie Brock into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Seemingly teleported into that world from Sony's Spider-Man Universe by whatever spell Doctor Strange casts in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Venom seemed very interested in tracking down Peter Parker.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: release date, cast, plot and more

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could be the most important MCU movie since Avengers: Endgame. Yep, we said it: the sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange, which isn't top of anyone's favorite Marvel movie lists, might just be the superhero flick that delivers some of the most intriguing and compelling additions to the MCU in some time. That's because it'll give viewers their most in-depth look at the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse (MCM) to date and, with it, the potential introduction of some characters, elements lifted right from Marvel comics and more.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness LEGO Set Reveals America Chavez Battling Surprising Villain

After the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie on the docket is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. There's a lot we still don't know about the genre-bending blockbuster, outside of a few key members of its ensemble cast. With the film reportedly undergoing several weeks of reshoots, we'll probably have to wait a while to see official footage — but a new leaked piece of merchandise reveals a pretty interesting look. A LEGO set for Multiverse of Madness, which you can check out below, shows LEGO figures of Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wong (Benedict Wong), and newcomer America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) fighting in what is dubbed a "Gargantos Showdown." This seems to confirm that the relatively-obscure Marvel villain, who debuted in an issue of Sub-Mariner in 1969, is in the film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals Disney+ Release Date Revealed

Marvel's Eternals will be released on Disney+ on January 12, 2022. The official Eternals Disney+ release date was announced today on the Eternals official Twitter account, confirming early speculative reports about the streaming date. Marvel fans have been speculating whether Eternals would stream on Disney+ in time for the Christmas holiday, but that clearly is not in Disney's plans. It may be a prudent move to save Eternals' release until next month; after all, Marvel wants its fans wholly focused on getting out to theaters from mid-December on to see Spider-Man: No Way Way Home. Why offer any big incentive to say home?
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

New Promo Spot for SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Changes a Line of Dialogue From Doctor Strange

Another promo spot for Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released, and we’re going to see a lot more of them as we get closer to the release of the film. The spot offers a few bits of new footage, and it also changes a key line of dialogue from Doctor Strange. There’s a quote from the other trailers that has been changed for this one, and I thought that was interesting.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

383K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy