ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

European Central Bank to taper pandemic stimulus, but gently

By DAVID McHUGH
SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank decided Thursday to avoid an abrupt end to its pandemic crisis support for the economy as the new omicron variant of COVID-19 stirs uncertainty about the recovery, despite inflation hitting record highs and the U.S. speeding up its stimulus exit....

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
omahanews.net

European Central Bank leaves key rates unchanged at record low

London [UK], December 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Central Bank (ECB) decided on Thursday to keep the interest rate on the main refinancing operations unchanged at 0.00%. The ECN has maintained the zero base rate since March 2016. "The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Turkey's currency crisis deepens after Erdogan's latest rate cut

ISTANBUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's currency crisis accelerated on Friday as it plunged 8% to a new record low, gripped by concerns over an inflationary spiral brought on by President Tayyip Erdogan's unorthodox plan to slash interest rates in the face of soaring prices. The lira hit 17.0705 to...
BUSINESS
investing.com

European Stocks Futures Lower; Central Banks Offer Hawkish Tone

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open lower Friday, with sentiment hit by central banks tightening monetary policy as cases of Omicron-variant Covid-19 soar. At 2:05 AM ET (0705 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.3% lower, CAC 40 futures in France dropped 0.7% and the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Economic Stimulus#Ap#The European Central Bank
theedgemarkets.com

Stampede for stocks as Central Banks act on inflation

LONDON (Dec 16): World stocks marched back towards record highs on Thursday as surging inflation saw Britain and Norway hike interest rates and the ECB trim its super-sized bond buying programme a day after the US Federal Reserve had accelerated its withdrawal. It was a jam-packed day. Turkey's lira took...
STOCKS
Reuters

ECB reinstates liquidity requirement after pandemic suspension

FRANKFURT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Friday it once again expected banks to own liquid assets covering at least the cash they would lose in the first month of a crisis, reinstating a requirement that was suspended at the onset of the pandemic. "As the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
Reuters

World shares mixed after flurry of cenbank statements

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - World share markets were mixed on Thursday, with European shares rising after Britain and Norway hiked interest rates and the ECB trimmed its super-sized bond buying program, while global markets struggled to maintain direction a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve sped up the pace of tapering.
STOCKS
BBC

Federal Reserve to withdraw stimulus more quickly

The Federal Reserve will cut back its stimulus programme more quickly than planned, as it ratchets up its response to rising inflation. The US central bank had already announced it was tapering off the monthly support, introduced to bolster the economy during the pandemic. But on Wednesday officials said the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone inflation confirmed at record high in November

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation surged to its highest rate on record in November, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Friday, with more than half of the increase due to a spike in energy prices. Eurostat said inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update

There is still some room for BOE rate hike pricing to rise further in the near-term, though it should be noted that there are over three 25-bps rate hikes priced-in through the end of 2022. The Euro remains disadvantaged relative to its major counterparts as a result of the ECB’s...
BUSINESS
Reuters

BoE's Pill sees more rate hikes if inflation persists

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said the central bank would need to raise interest rates further if inflation persists, a day after the BoE increased borrowing costs for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asked on CNBC television whether...
BUSINESS
AFP

Lira plunges as Turkey cuts interest rate again

The Turkish lira on Thursday hit fresh lows after the central bank fired the latest salvo in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "economic war of independence" by cutting interest rates for the fourth successive month. The reduction of the main rate to 14 from 15 percent comes in the face of an annual inflation rate that has surged past 20 percent and is expected to climb even higher over the next few weeks. The lira was trading down more than five percent after the announcement. "The accompanying statement suggests that the easing cycle will be on pause early next year but, even so, the lira will remain under pressure and capital controls are likely," the Capital Economics consultancy said in a research note.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy