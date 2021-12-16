ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spider-Man: No Way Home – What the mid-credits scene means for the MCU

By Louis Chilton
Spider-Man : No Way Home is finally out in cinemas, featuring the return of a number of beloved villains from past Spider-Man films.

The Marvel blockbuster also ties into other films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe ( MCU ), bringing in characters from Doctor Strange.

Like nearly all other films in the MCU, No Way Home also features a post-credits scene – and a mid-credits scene – which tee up future instalments in the franchise.

Spoilers follow for Spider-Man: No Way Home ...

The mid-credits scene delivers on a moment which was first teased earlier this year, in the credits of Venom : Let There Be Carnage.

At the end of Carnage , Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom are transported suddenly to another universe, where he sees Tom Holland’s Spider-Man on the TV.

While the scene seemed to set up some kind of confrontation between the two, it never manifested in No Way Home .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fTQ67_0dOMgbUB00

During the mid-credits scene, however, we see Brock sitting at a bar, piecing together what he’s learned about this new reality, such as the existence of the Avengers.

Before long, he vanishes back to his own universe, however, as Doctor Strange’s spell takes effect.

A close up of the bar counter reveals that a piece of the Venom symbiote remains in the main MCU reality, however.

This seems to suggest that Venom will play a significant role in the MCU, potentially in a forthcoming Spider-Man sequel.

While a fourth standalone Spider-Man film has not yet been announced by Marvel, it is widely expected that Holland will return as the character in another (possibly three more) films.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is out in cinemas now.

