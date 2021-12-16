Correction to: Association between anti-seizure medication and outcomes in infants

In this study, we quantified the coverage of gray and white matter during intracranial electroencephalography in a cohort of epilepsy patients with surface and depth electrodes. We included 65 patients with strip electrodes (n"‰="‰12), strip and grid electrodes (n"‰="‰24), strip, grid, and depth electrodes (n"‰="‰7), or depth electrodes only (n"‰="‰22). Patient-specific imaging was used to generate probabilistic gray and white matter maps and atlas segmentations. Gray and white matter coverage was quantified using spherical volumes centered on electrode centroids, with radii ranging from 1 to 15Â mm, along with detailed finite element models ofÂ localÂ electric fields. Gray matter coverage was highly dependent on the chosen radius of influence (RoI). Using a 2.5Â mm RoI, depth electrodes covered more gray matter than surface electrodes; however, surface electrodes covered more gray matter at RoI larger than 4Â mm. White matter coverage and amygdala and hippocampal coverage was greatest for depth electrodes at all RoIs. This study provides the first probabilistic analysis to quantify coverage for different intracranial recording configurations. Depth electrodes offer increased coverage of gray matter over other recording strategies if the desired signals are local, while subdural grids and strips sample more gray matter if the desired signals are diffuse.
