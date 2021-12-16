ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correction to: Association between anti-seizure medication and outcomes in infants

By Elizabeth K. Sewell
Nature.com
 1 day ago

In the original version of the paper was missing a table in the Supplementary information. This has now been added. The original article has...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Author Correction: Validation of the Sleep Regularity Index in Older Adults and Associations with Cardiometabolic Risk

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-32402-5, published online 21 September 2018. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 2, where the "Irregular" and "Regular" "Median (IQR)" for "Total Sleep Time (minutes)" was incorrectly stated in 30-second epochs instead of minutes. Furthermore, the population medians for "Sleep in Clock Day (minutes)", "Sleep in Clock Night (minutes)" and "Daily Light Exposure (minutes"‰>"‰250Â lux)" contained errors. The first 30-second epoch of each hour was not included when counting sleep and light exposure in the clock day and night.
MedicalXpress

Researchers of CONTAIN study say convalescent plasma likely had benefit in early days of COVID-19

COVID-19 convalescent plasma showed a likely benefit for patients early in the pandemic before remdesivir and corticosteroids were in use, according to results of a landmark study published today in JAMA Internal Medicine that included physician-scientists at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth Houston). UTHealth Houston...
Nature.com

Paracetamol use in pregnancy - caution over causal inference from available data

You have full access to this article via your institution. The Consensus Statement by Bauer et al.1 (Bauer, A. Z. et al. Paracetamol use during pregnancy - a call for precautionary action. Nat. Rev. Endocrinol. 17, 757"“766 (2021)1) has, not surprisingly, drawn considerable public attention. We agree with the authors' call for a focused research effort to investigate the reported associations from observational studies concerning prenatal use of paracetamol (also known as acetaminophen or N-acetyl-p-aminophenol (APAP)) and adverse reproductive and neurodevelopmental outcomes. However, we caution against an inference of causality that is based upon inadequate evidence. Here we provide a consensus counterstatement to the conclusion of that paper.
dallassun.com

New pollutants linked to altered ratio of baby boys to girls: Study

California [US], December 3 (ANI): According to a study, the changes in the human sex ratio at birth, defined as the percentage of newborn boys has been associated with the presence of air and water pollutants, but are not predictably linked with seasonality or weather. The study has been published...
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Phosphor-IWS1-dependent U2AF2 splicing regulates trafficking of CAR-E-positive intronless gene mRNAs and sensitivity to viral infection

Retraction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02668-z, published online 11 October 2021. The authors are retracting this Article as irregularities were found in the data that indicate the splicing of the U2AF2 exon 2 does not occur as reported in the Article. The irregularities call into question the conclusions and undermine our full confidence in the integrity of the study. The authors therefore wish to retract the Article.
Nature.com

Sitafloxacin reduces tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNFÎ±) converting enzyme (TACE) phosphorylation and activity to inhibit TNFÎ± release from lipopolysaccharide-stimulated THP-1 cells

Sepsis is a systemic reaction to an infection and resulting in excessive production of inflammatory cytokines and chemokines. It sometimes results in septic shock. The present study aimed to identify quinolone antibiotics that can reduce tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNFÎ±) production and to elucidate mechanisms underlying inhibition of TNFÎ± production. We identified quinolone antibiotics reduced TNFÎ± production in lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-stimulated THP-1 cells. Sitafloxacin (STFX) is a broad-spectrum antibiotic of the quinolone class. STFX effectively suppressed TNFÎ± production in LPS-stimulated THP-1 cells in a dose-dependent manner and increased extracellular signal-regulated kinase (ERK) phosphorylation. The percentage of intracellular TNFÎ± increased in LPS-stimulated cells with STFX compared with that in LPS-stimulated cells. TNFÎ± converting enzyme (TACE) released TNFÎ± from the cells, and STFX suppressed TACE phosphorylation and activity. To conclude, one of the mechanisms underlying inhibition of TNFÎ± production in LPS-stimulated THP-1 cells treated with STFX is the inhibition of TNFÎ± release from cells via the suppression of TACE phosphorylation and activity. STFX may kill bacteria and suppress inflammation. Therefore, it can be effective for sepsis treatment.
westkentuckystar.com

Petty joins Murray Medical Associates

Murray Calloway County Hospital welcomed Sarah Petty to Murray Medical Associates. She obtained her Doctor of Nursing Practice and her Advanced Practice Registered Nursing and her RN degree from Murray State. Before joining Murray Medical Associates, she worked in the primary care field.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Schizophrenia risk from complex variation of complement component 4

Schizophrenia Working Group of the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium,. Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/nature16549Published online 27 January 2016. Figure 7d and Supplementary Fig. 10 of this Article reported experiments on synaptic refinement in the mouse lateral geniculate nucleus (LGN). We identified an error in the description of this experiment in the figure legends and text; the error does not affect the results or conclusions. The text and figure legends described comparisons of C4-mutant mice to wild-type littermate controls; the data analysis in fact drew upon two litters from het Ã— het crosses and three additional knockout (KO) and wild-type animals (total n = 17 animals; wild-type nÂ =Â 5, het nÂ =Â 7, KO nÂ =Â 5), as in the following Table 1.
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron strain exhibits potent capabilities for immune evasion and viral entrance

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 430 (2021) Cite this article. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron strain (as known as B.1.1.529) was identified in Botswana and South Africa in early November 2021 and was later defined as a new variant of concern (VOC) by the World Health Organization on November 26, 2021.1,2 To date, the confirmed cases of Omicron have been reported in more than 38 countries, and the number of cases appears to be rapidly increasing. SARS-CoV-2 Omicron could give rise to the fourth wave of the COVID-19 epidemic spreading around the world, following the D614G, Beta/Gamma, and Delta VOCs. Here, we showed Omicron variant causes serious immune escape from the convalescent sera from COVID-19 patients, still needs angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) as its receptor and exhibits a significantly increased infectivity. These substantial lines of evidence should attract broad attention to monitor its epidemic and accelerate the development of Omicron-targeted vaccines and therapeutic antibodies.
Nature.com

How severe are Omicron infections?

As cases spread and countries plan their response, researchers await crucial data on the severity of the disease caused by the coronavirus variant. You have full access to this article via your institution. It has been less than four weeks since the announcement that a mutation-laden coronavirus variant had been...
Nature.com

Probabilistic comparison of gray and white matter coverage between depth and surface intracranial electrodes in epilepsy

In this study, we quantified the coverage of gray and white matter during intracranial electroencephalography in a cohort of epilepsy patients with surface and depth electrodes. We included 65 patients with strip electrodes (n"‰="‰12), strip and grid electrodes (n"‰="‰24), strip, grid, and depth electrodes (n"‰="‰7), or depth electrodes only (n"‰="‰22). Patient-specific imaging was used to generate probabilistic gray and white matter maps and atlas segmentations. Gray and white matter coverage was quantified using spherical volumes centered on electrode centroids, with radii ranging from 1 to 15Â mm, along with detailed finite element models ofÂ localÂ electric fields. Gray matter coverage was highly dependent on the chosen radius of influence (RoI). Using a 2.5Â mm RoI, depth electrodes covered more gray matter than surface electrodes; however, surface electrodes covered more gray matter at RoI larger than 4Â mm. White matter coverage and amygdala and hippocampal coverage was greatest for depth electrodes at all RoIs. This study provides the first probabilistic analysis to quantify coverage for different intracranial recording configurations. Depth electrodes offer increased coverage of gray matter over other recording strategies if the desired signals are local, while subdural grids and strips sample more gray matter if the desired signals are diffuse.
Medical News Today

Another approved malaria medicine shows potential against COVID-19

An antimalarial is the latest drug that researchers have identified as a potential COVID-19 treatment. In a laboratory study, scientists found that atovaquone inhibited replication of SARS-CoV-2 in human lung cells. The effects occurred in vitro against Alpha, Beta, and Delta variants. Clinical trials are necessary to see whether it...
Nature.com

Role of neuropeptide neuromedin U in the nucleus accumbens shell in cocaine self-administration in male rats

The nucleus accumbens shell (NAcSh) and its afferent and efferent neuronal projections control key aspects of motivation for cocaine. A recently described regulator of Î³-aminobutyric acid (GABA) projections from the dorsal raphe nucleus (DRN) to the NAcSh (DRN"‰â†’"‰NAcSh) is the neuropeptide neuromedin U (NMU). Here, we find that systemic administration of NMU decreases breakpoint for cocaine on a progressive ratio schedule of reinforcement in male rats. Employing a retrograde adeno-associated virus (AAV), we found that RNAi-mediated knockdown of the NMU receptor 2 (NMUR2) in afferent DRN projections to the NAcSh increases the breakpoint for cocaine. Our previous studies demonstrated that NMU regulates GABA release in the NAcSh, and our current investigation found that systemic NMU administration suppresses cocaine-evoked GABA release in the NAcSh and increases phosphorylated c-Fos expression in neurons projecting from the NAcSh to the ventral pallidum (VP). To further probe the impact of NMU/NMUR2 on neuroanatomical pathways regulating motivation for cocaine, we employed multi-viral transsynaptic studies. Using a combination of rabies virus and retrograde AAV helper virus, we mapped the impact of NMU across three distinct brain regions simultaneously and found a direct connection of GABAergic DRN neurons to the NAcSh"‰â†’"‰VP pathway. Together, these data reveal that NMU/NMUR2 modulates a direct connection within the GABAergic DRN"‰â†’"‰NAcSh"‰â†’"‰VP circuit that diminishes breakpoints for cocaine. These findings importantly advance our understanding of the neurochemical underpinnings of pathway-specific regulation of neurocircuitry that may regulate cocaine self-administration, providing a unique therapeutic perspective.
CBS DFW

Dallas Study Hopes To Find New Treatments For COVID-19

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – UT Southwestern is participating in a Dallas study aimed at finding new treatments for COVID-19. The ACTIV-2 Outpatient Monoclonal Antibodies and Other Therapies Trial is led by the AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG) and includes both phase 2 and phase 3 evaluations of multiple promising drugs for treating early COVID-19. The drugs will be tested against placebo to determine how safe and effective they are. “The goal of ACTIV-2 is to identify treatments that can keep people who acquire COVID-19 from getting sick and requiring hospitalization,” said Mamta Jain, MD, Professor of Internal Medicine at UT Southwestern. “People living...
