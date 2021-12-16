ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Doug Gottlieb Calls Travis Hunter’s Jackson State Flip an ‘Obvious Mistake’

By Wil Leitner
FOX Sports Radio
 1 day ago

Doug Gottlieb: “Twitter celebrating a kid making an obvious mistake is hilarious… If anyone really thinks you’re better off going to Jackson State to play football as a cornerback than going to play at Georgia, Florida State, or Texas A&M, you’re certifiably insane or you’re just not worthy of any realistic discussion because you can’t take emotion out of it. Those schools have way more resources, far larger alumni bases, play at a much higher level of competition, and have much greater support in terms of academics, athletics, training, support, etc. You wanna say it’s about HBCUs, if Deion leaves tomorrow is Travis Hunter staying? Of course not. It’s nothing other than Deion and a gob of money… Is it ‘racist’ because I don’t think it’s in the kid’s best interests for his long-term future, and I have 30-40 years of data to prove that I’m right?” (Full Video Above)

Listen to Doug Gottlieb explain why he thinks top high school football recruit Travis Hunter made an ‘obvious mistake’ choosing to flip from Florida State to Jackson State on National Signing Day.

Check out the segment above as Gottlieb details why Hunter’s decision to join Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders was simply about the lucrative money from NIL deals, and not about building up the reputation of HBCUs, adding that Hunter would have been better off with Florida State, Georgia, or Texas A&M for a wide array of reasons he details above.

Comments

Melvin Fizer
1d ago

You don’t know anything about HBCU and before the Alabamas , Georgias and everyone else started playing black athletes the HBCU schools were sending just as many players to the pro ranks as anyone else.

Reply(15)
14
the champ
22h ago

he is a racist and he don't know anything about HBCU athletes because it is just at many hall of fame HBCU athletes in football and basketball than any other colleges. he just jealous and Coach Sander knew it a matter of time that the racist new media were coming after him. What he worries about where this young man go this between him and the young man families. Congratulations JSU. I hoped more follow. Yes I know this radio host name but he not worth mentioning it.

Reply(2)
6
Edward West
23h ago

When will it be the right time to go to Jackson state in 25yrs. from now,you tell me when you want Jackson state to begin to be a university that you approve worthy of?

Reply(1)
6
