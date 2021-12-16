Doug Gottlieb Calls Travis Hunter’s Jackson State Flip an ‘Obvious Mistake’

Doug Gottlieb: “Twitter celebrating a kid making an obvious mistake is hilarious… If anyone really thinks you’re better off going to Jackson State to play football as a cornerback than going to play at Georgia, Florida State, or Texas A&M, you’re certifiably insane or you’re just not worthy of any realistic discussion because you can’t take emotion out of it. Those schools have way more resources, far larger alumni bases, play at a much higher level of competition, and have much greater support in terms of academics, athletics, training, support, etc. You wanna say it’s about HBCUs, if Deion leaves tomorrow is Travis Hunter staying? Of course not. It’s nothing other than Deion and a gob of money… Is it ‘racist’ because I don’t think it’s in the kid’s best interests for his long-term future, and I have 30-40 years of data to prove that I’m right?” (Full Video Above)

Listen to Doug Gottlieb explain why he thinks top high school football recruit Travis Hunter made an ‘obvious mistake’ choosing to flip from Florida State to Jackson State on National Signing Day.

Check out the segment above as Gottlieb details why Hunter’s decision to join Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders was simply about the lucrative money from NIL deals, and not about building up the reputation of HBCUs, adding that Hunter would have been better off with Florida State, Georgia, or Texas A&M for a wide array of reasons he details above.

Why it's Time for the Lakers to Trade Russell Westbrook

Why this NFL Team is Destined to Make a Trade for Aaron Rodgers

Why Cowboys Fans Should Get Used to Dak Prescott's Recent Slump

'He Can't Hit Big Shots': Rob Parker Says Curry Isn't Greatest Shooter Ever

Colin Cowherd Ranks His Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 14

Doug Gottlieb Calls Time Magazine 'Idiots' For Giving Award to Simone Biles

'It's a B*tch Move': Former Redskins Players Rip RGIII For Tell-All Book