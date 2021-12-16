Man jailed after being caught on video beating dog with mallet

A hunt master has been fined £480 for being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control pack of dogs that mauled a pet cat to death in a case that prompted a campaign for the law to be tightened.Western Hunt master John Sampson was convicted after his son threw the animal’s dead body over a fence on a quiet housing estate in Penzance, Cornwall.Mini, the 14-year-old black-and-ginger cat, was targeted and attacked by around six dogs one morning in March.The case inspired a campaign called Mini’s Law calling for a ban on trail hunts and hound exercise in residential areas.A post-mortem examination showed...

