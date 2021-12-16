Man jailed after being caught on video beating dog with mallet

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the gunmen behind a drive-by shooting caught on video in the Bronx.
A 21-year-old man was killed in the shooting, and an 18-year-old woman was injured.
It happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday near East 172nd Street and Townsend Avenue in Mount Eden.
🚨WANTED for a HOMICIDE: On 12/5/21, at 10:16 PM, near E 172 St & Townsend Ave in the Bronx, a black BMW sedan pulled up alongside a parked vehicle. Three suspects then fired several shots at the car, killing one person & injuring another. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or☎️800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/ZfIUNlMw2m
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews)...
Comments / 1