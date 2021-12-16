Angela Merkel

French President Emmanuel Macron is yet to declare he will run for a second term in next year's election, but his intentions are no longer in doubt and his unofficial campaigning is drawing fire. After Macron gave a rare two-hour press conference last week to outline his European ambitions, French television will broadcast late Wednesday a prime-time TV interview on domestic policy with the 43-year-old head of state. The one-and-a-half hour interview with TF1 was pre-recorded days in advance -- but under live conditions according to the channel -- and will be shown from 2000 GMT. For a leader who has always kept the media at arm's length and once theorised his role as acting like Jupiter, the Roman god of the sky, the sudden burst of transparency has not gone unnoticed.

