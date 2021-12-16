ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Angela Merkel

nhpbs.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most enigmatic and inscrutable world leaders of...

video.nhpbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
POLITICS
abc17news.com

German military honors outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel with punk rock sendoff

Germany’s military honored Chancellor Angela Merkel with their highest ceremony for a civilian on Thursday, complete with an eclectic mix of music personally selected by the outgoing leader and punctuated by an emotional speech. During the “Großer Zapfenstreich,” or the Grand Tattoo ceremony — which was pared back due to...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
Cleveland Jewish News

Germany’s new ‘traffic light’ government signals worry for German Jews

Germany’s “traffic light” government, led by new Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), was sworn in on Wednesday under the banner “dare to make progress.” Jewish leaders, activists and analysts, however, fear that the coalition will make less progress in strengthening Israel-German ties.
POLITICS
newschain

Angela Merkel urges Germans to shun hatred as she prepares to step down

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Germans to stand up to hatred, at a military ceremony bidding her farewell after 16 years in office. Mrs Merkel was honoured with a traditional military musical performance and march in front of almost all the country’s political elite, save for the far-right Alternative for Germany who were not invited.
EUROPE
Design Taxi

IKEA Bids Angela Merkel Adieu With Witty Full-Page Newspaper Ad

On Wednesday, Olaf Scholz was sworn in as the new German Chancellor, taking over Angela Merkel. IKEA wasted no time at all, even finding a Merkel lookalike to front its latest reactive campaign. The print took up a full page in German newspapers and was published on the former chancellor’s last day of service.
ECONOMY
raleighnews.net

Angela Merkel announces new curbs for unvaccinated, backs mandatory shots

Berlin [Germany], December 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The outgoing German chancellor and her successor announced sweeping new restrictions for the unvaccinated and backed mandatory anti-coronavirus shots on Thursday. Both Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz, who will soon replace her at the helm of the government, said vaccination was "the way out" of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPI News

German Chancellor Angela Merkel tightens COVID-19 restrictions

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Thursday new measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and said parliament will debate a vaccine mandate. "The fourth wave must be broken," she said, according to DPA. Merkel consulted with federal and state government officials before announcing the measures, which include...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
arcamax.com

Editorial: Auf Wiedersehen, Angela Merkel. Until we meet again

Angela Merkel, no-nonsense chancellor of Germany for 16 years, is about to step down. Here in America’s pragmatic Midwest, we will miss her steady and thus simpatico presence. Europe will miss her too. There’s nothing wrong with chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz, 63, who is expected to replace Merkel when the German...
EUROPE
KCRG.com

Germany chooses new chancellor after Angela Merkel served for 16 years

A new stem cell treatment could give Type 1 diabetes the promise of a cure. Experts say the rates of relapse for those who struggle with addiction are higher over the holiday season. Hy-Vee dietitian discusses eating healthy during the holidays. Updated: 3 hours ago. Hy-Vee Dietitian Nicole Johnson reminds...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
AFP

Macron teases future 'ambitions' as election looms

French President Emmanuel Macron declared his future "ambitions" for the country but declined to formally declare he was running for a second term in a lengthy prime-time TV interview on Wednesday that saw him defend his record as an economic reformer. ,'do you have ambitions for our country, for French people beyond next April?'.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Germany's Scholz vows that 'we will win' fight against COVID

Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed Wednesday that his new government will do everything for Germany to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and let people return to their normal lives, declaring that “we will win this fight" as he made his first major policy speech to parliament.Scholz, who took over from longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel last week, declared that “we have no time to waste” as he opened a presentation of his three-party coalition government's agenda.Scholz takes office as Germany is grappling with its biggest wave of infections of the pandemic so far. There are signs that restrictions imposed in recent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Macron in campaign mode as election looms

French President Emmanuel Macron is yet to declare he will run for a second term in next year's election, but his intentions are no longer in doubt and his unofficial campaigning is drawing fire. After Macron gave a rare two-hour press conference last week to outline his European ambitions, French television will broadcast late Wednesday a prime-time TV interview on domestic policy with the 43-year-old head of state. The one-and-a-half hour interview with TF1 was pre-recorded days in advance -- but under live conditions according to the channel -- and will be shown from 2000 GMT. For a leader who has always kept the media at arm's length and once theorised his role as acting like Jupiter, the Roman god of the sky, the sudden burst of transparency has not gone unnoticed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Putin tells Biden he would like to meet face to face but complains Russia is being ‘demonised’

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin told the US president Joe Biden that he would “really want” to meet him in person as they agreed to hold more talks amid tensions over the troop build-up near Ukraine.According to a short video released on the state TV channel Rossiya 1, Mr Putin told his US counterpart: “[We will] definitely see each other, I would really want that to happen.”But Mr Putin had no particular grounds for optimism after he spoke to his US counterpart, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, attributing it to very serious, conceptual differences between the two countries over Moscow’s “red...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy