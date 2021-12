There's a certain magic that courses through New York City in December. You can't walk a single block without spotting a red bow or a string of lights—and it's always been that way. From the first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in 1931 to Macy's debuting its holiday window displays in 1874, there's a ton of history wrapped up in the city's festive decor. So if you're in the mood for a little nostalgia, grab a glass of eggnog and check out these vintage photos of New York City at Christmastime.

