Accidents

Flood from illegal coal mining traps 21 people in China

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — Rescuers ae trying to reach 21 people trapped by a flood because of illegal mining for coal in northern China....

abc17news.com

