Combat Sports

New Japan Announces WrestleKingdom 16 Cards

By Ian Hamilton
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Japan have announced almost-complete line-ups for the first two nights of WrestleKingdom 16 next month. Night one of WrestleKingdom on January 4 will open with a pre-show Ranbo, with the final four advancing to a four-way match on night two for the provisional KOPW 2022 trophy. As for...

411mania.com

