The housing market is still white-hot in Orlando, with inventory declining and home prices setting yet another record this year, and not even rising interest rates will slow it down much, one expert said. In November, the median home price in metro Orlando hit $330,000, up $5,000 from October and the latest in a series of record-high prices set in a year of nearly uninterrupted increases, ...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO