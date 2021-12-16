Letter to the editor: To retain young people, understand what they want

Another article in the Repository about young people leaving ("Legislation to persuade grads to stay in Ohio," Dec. 8); now it's state legislators desperate to stanch the exodus of college graduates moving to other states. It again demonstrates a misunderstanding of why young folks leave. Tax breaks or monetary grants will not solve the problem if we ignore the other reasons they go.

In Stark County, myriad study groups and the Chamber of Commerce bemoan this loss, suggesting we need more job training or welcome signs on the Interstate. It isn't just jobs at play. If you simply talk with young people, you would know.

The 2020 census shows the population of Stark County is the same as in 1970. The outflow of our young isn't new; it's been going on for 50 years. Holding a focus group with a dozen high school grads would help understand the demographic trends.

Having a community leader and Senate candidate like Jane Timken ridiculing the concept of inclusion and making fun of those embracing diversity doesn't help. When local colleges like Walsh or Malone refuse to recognize and embrace their LGBTQ students, it damages our reputation. Young folks won't stay in a state that feels like 1959.

The younger generations insist on cultural diversity and inclusion of all people regardless of race, nationality, sexual orientation, etc. They want livable downtowns, multicultural cities and walkable neighborhoods. They want us to embrace new ideas and creativity. They want modern public transit. They reject racism and demand action to fight climate change and environmental degradation.

The hemorrhaging of our young to other cities and states will continue until the older generation in government, education, religion, and business understand what it is that young people want.

— Craig Covey, Jackson Township