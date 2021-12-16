Bits and Pieces: Countless memories shared over 16 years through Gasbarre column

For the past 16 years, this column has focused on the many interesting people, places and events from Wooster’s past.

I hope you’ve enjoyed reading it each Friday, and you’ve learned a little something about the unique history of our community.

I’ve enjoyed writing it and getting to know many of you.

As a Cleveland native, this column gave me the opportunity to learn a wide range of interesting and fun historical facts about my adopted community, and then pass that information on to you.

For the second time, however, I'm retiring from The Daily Record.

Gasbarre's final column lists memorable places, events, people

Since this is the final Bits and Pieces column, I thought I’d list the memories that inspired the column’s transition 16 years ago from one that was filled with community events to one that was filled with local history.

Here is the list of memories that connected with the readers back then. It was compiled by former Wooster resident Steve Grisetti of Milwaukee, Wisc. How many do you remember?

Fireworks at the college; Freedlander's Toyland; Dick's Camera Shop on Pittsburgh Avenue; the A&W Root Beer stand on Cleveland Road; Perkins Pancake House; the Cash Market on South Market; running through the sprinklers in Christmas Run Park and at Knights Field; the caboose in Christmas Run Park; cruising Liberty Street; annual Christmas music albums from Firestone Tires at Liberty and Beall; Min's Diner; Burger Chef; the Ponderosa on Beall and Nold; the Gold Star Feed Mill report on WWST; Mr. Wiggs; Chippewa Lake Park (“Woo woo woo”); Plaza Lanes; Buckeye Mart; Nichols Discount City; Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips on Beall Avenue; Wooster Music Center on the square.

A few more Wooster memories

The Shack (on Walnut); pizza pick-up by the number at Your Pizza Shop; Vince Swinehart, the ice cream man; Komar the Hindu Fakir; Ralph Giffen, bus driver; sportscaster Roy Bates; Schaan’s candy store on Henry Street; Krogers; the A&P; collecting Top Value Stamps; WHLO, "Hello" Radio; Brunswick Bowling (on North); the Skyline Drive-In; Don Barnett hosting Cable TV9's first talk shows; Eicher's grocery; Byrd's Fun House; the Wayne Theater; Sears stores (downtown and in the College Hills Shopping Center); the telephone company on Liberty Street; the police and fire stations on East Liberty; the Opera House; Badsey's; Bonadio/Jacobs Grocery; 812 Taxi; Libby's Inn.

Also, Acme Grocery; Isaly's; Moore's Bakery; Woolworths; Gray Drug; Nick Amster's; Smith's Grocery at Buckeye and North; Bennett's Appliance Center; the Sear's Garage in the College Hills Shopping Center; S.H. Boyds; Wooster Floral; Stark's Restaurant; Theresa's Shoe Shine; Aunt Mollie's Restaurant; Mollie Miller's Clothing Store; Liberty Restaurant; Moore's Bakery; Bond's Shoe Store; McIntire's Furniture; Ohio State Liquor Store; the Wm. Annat Co.; City News; The Ball Joint; Vincentes Dungeon; Stray Dog Records; the Ohio Hotel; The Wooster Theater and the Lyric II; Evelyn King's Beauty Center; Stype's Drug Store.

More yet: Nadelin's Restaurant; The Hobby Shop; the July 4, 1969 flood; Newberry's lunch counter; Pierce's Sporting Goods; Hillcrest Golf Course; Whitey's Army/Navy store; Servex Electronics; the 3:30 p.m. sirens when the fabricator's changed shifts; the Dairy Isle; Minglewood; the Greyhound Bus Station at North and Buckeye; the Farmer's Market; when the OARDC was the Experiment Station; Ron Slivka Cadillac; Chatlain Motors; Keeney's Cafeteria; Conti's Pizza; Grinders sandwiches at DiOrio's; high school football at Maurer Field; Santa Claus arriving on the bank rooftop on the square; the Red Baron Disco; Noletti's Bakery; Lujan's; the Value Center; bus tokens; Smucker's pop-top jelly jars that, when empty, could be used as glasses; Volper's, Ramsier Motors; The North End Garage; and the Lazy J Ranch.

Gasbarre extends the list with additional memories

I’d like to add the following to Grisetti’s list: The White Hut drive-in across from the fairgrounds (where my husband proposed to me); the smell of fall leaves when it was okay to burn piles of them along the curb; the Wooster Museum above the old Carnegie Library on North Market (where I climbed the steps to view my Uncle Tony’s ‘rare European yellow bird‘ on display); El Rancho Grande; the YMCA when it was in a house on North Market (and where we‘d play "Chopsticks" on an old piano); The Jewel Box (where I worked on weekends as a teen); downtown parking meters and the meter maid; filled toboggans careening down the hill by the old country club on North Grant (beware of the bump!); Durstine's Beauty Salon above Beulah Bechtol's (where I was transformed into an old woman for a Wooster High School play); Bishop’s Drive-in at Madisonburg; shopping at Freedlander’s during Dollar Days; Wooster Community Hospital back when it fit into the original 1950s building (and where my four children were born); and the “scramble on the square” (when vehicular traffic was halted allowing pedestrians to cross any side of the downtown intersection — as well as diagonally — without fear of turning vehicles).

A big thanks and a fond farewell

I want to thank Wooster historian Harry McClarran for his input and support throughout the years.

Also, thanks to all of you who submitted questions about the past, shared old newspapers or documents and who submitted memories via email, phone, letter or in person. You made writing this column easy and fun.

I hope you learned a little something about the history of Wooster and Wayne County — I know I did.

Thought you should know ...

