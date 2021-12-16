ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Weekender: 35 fun and festive things to do in Charlotte this weekend

By Symphony Webber
 1 day ago
Charlotte Motor Speedway's drive-through holiday light show is open seven nights a week, with "Elf" featured as the drive-in movie this weekend.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17

73. Partly cloudy. 9% chance of rain.

VTGCLT Pop at The Metropolitan: Shop a selection of handmade and vintage items from more than 90 local and regional vendors. Daily from 10am to 7pm, through Dec. 22. Free. Details .

Winterfest at Carowinds: Catch dazzling light displays and live shows or do a hands-on activity like cookie decorating. Winterfest is jam-packed with fun and immersive family-friendly holiday festivities. 3-10pm. $24.99. Details .

Charlotte Christmas Village at Truist Field: Head to the ballpark to see how it’s transformed into a European-inspired Christmas market with handcrafted gifts and specialty foods like Austrian strudels, bratwurst and sauerkraut. 5-10pm. $5. Details .

Holidays at the Garden at the Daniel Stowe Garden: Walk along the trail and take in the dazzling light displays, then stop by one of the food trucks for a quick bite or a warm beverage. 5-9pm. $14.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors 60+, $7.95 for children 2-12, free for children under 2. Details .

Botiwalla’s First Anniversary Mela at Optimist Hall: Guests will be able to purchase tickets at the counter and visit food and drink stations serving up Pani Puri, Kebabs, Butter Chicken, Saag Paneer, Hot Chai, Mango Lassi, and other delicious dishes. There will also be a henna tattoo artist on-site offering traditional henna tattoos. 5:30-10pm. Free. Details .

McAdenville Christmastown: Drive or walk along the 1.3 mile-long route and peruse the town’s local vendors and restaurants while taking in the light displays. Now through Dec. 26; 5:30-10pm. Free. Details .

EMO NIGHTmare Before Christmas at The Music Yard: Round up your Myspace top 8 for the last Emo Night of the year. Sing along to jams by My Chemical Romance, Panic at the Disco!, Blink 182, 3OH3, All Time Low and Paramore. 6pm. $5. Details .

Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Pull up to the Speedway to see four million lights illuminate this four-mile course. Expect hundreds of creative light displays synchronized to Christmas-themed music that you can listen to from your car’s radio. Now through Jan. 2; 6-10pm.$30+. Details .

OMB Christmas Market Weekend 4 at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery & Biergarten: It’s the fourth and final weekend of OMB’s German Christmas Village. More than 40 vendors will be set up in the biergarten and there will be holiday music, lights, seasonal drinks like spiced wine and hot cocoa, and of course delicious German fare. Dec. 17-19; times vary by day. Free. Details .

Mistletoe + Glow Yoga at Awaken Space ( 360 Crompton St.): Wind down your evening with a holiday edition of glow drop sound yoga. 7-9pm. $20, or an item for donation. Details .

Clara’s Trip: A Cirque & Dance Nutcracker Story at Booth Playhouse: See a new take on a holiday classic as imagined by local aerial dance company, Caroline Calouche & Co. 7pm. $20-$45. Details .

Homemade Brioche Doughnuts Online with SkillPop: Just when you thought doughnuts couldn’t get any tastier, your instructor Emily Trotochaud will show you how to make raised brioche doughnuts with icings such as classic and chocolate glazed. 7-8:30pm. $24. Details .

Charlotte Symphony Magic of Christmas at Knight Theater: Entertainer Tony DeSare returns to Charlotte to help spread holiday cheer with performances of holiday classics and even a special rendition of “Christmastime in Charlotte.” 7:30-8:30pm. $19+. Details .

A Christmas Carol at The Halton Theatre at CPCC: This show transports the audience to the streets of London to experience the classic tale of cold-hearted Ebenezer Scrooge. 7:30pm. $14-$28. Details .

Nutcracker Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: One of the best holiday traditions in the city is still on stage at the Belk Theater. The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra accompanies the Charlotte Ballet with musical selections composed by Tchaikovsky like the well-known ‘Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.’ Through Dec. 26; 7:30pm. $25-$114. Details .

Movie Night: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation at Free Range Brewing: Bring your friends and family out for a special holiday screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” There will be free popcorn and pizza from Benny Pennello’s to enjoy. 8-11pm. Free. Details .

Yule, Y’all at Neighborhood Theater: This annual holiday-themed drag show is packed with comedy, Christmas classics and parodies. 8pm. $25. Details .

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18

72. PM showers. 39% chance of rain.

Charlotte Jingle Bell Run at Truist Field: Wear your favorite holiday costume and jingle all the way around the field to help find a cure for arthritis. 100% of ticket sales will benefit the Arthritis Foundation. 9am. $25-$40. Details .

Pajama Party at Charlotte Collective: Get some last-minute shopping done while staying cozy in your pajamas. There will be doughnut holes from Pepperbox Doughnuts and coffee from Wild Roots mobile coffee bar to help you get your day going. 10am to 2pm. Details .

Christmas at the Cafe at Community Matters Cafe: Stop by for a gingerbread house competition, cookie decorating and a hot chocolate bar. 11am to 2pm. Free. Details .

Legion Brewing’s 6th Birthday Party Legion Brewing Plaza Midwood: Join Legion Brewing for a day full of brews, a one-day-only menu and the first on-site live music performance since the start of the pandemic. 11am. Details .

“Mary” Little Christmas Drag Brunch at Free Will Craft + Vine: ‘Tis the season to be fierce. Join the queens of Vanity House for a fabulous and festive drag brunch where they will show you how it’s done. 11am. $15. Details .

Naughty or Nice Drag Brunch at Charlotte Beer Garden: Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, all are welcomed to get in the holiday spirit with queens. And don’t forget to bring bills to tip the dolls. 11am to 2pm. $30 per person. Details .

Howliday Pawty at Skiptown: Bring your pups out to take photos with Santa. Noon to 4pm. Free. Details .

Santa Speedo Run Devil’s Logic Brewing: Speedos are not required. Just wear your best festive get-up and get ready for a brisk one-mile run. Stick around afterward for the afterparty with a DJ, vendors and prizes for the best outfits. 1-4pm. $15. Details .

Grinchmas 2021 at Brewers at 4001 Yancey: Head to the taproom to enjoy specialty cocktails, an ugly sweater contest, live music and a silent disco starting at 7pm. 1pm. Free. Details .

Shop Small Saturdays on Winnifred St. & Nebel’s Alley: Be sure to head to South End for the final Shop Small Saturday of the season. Dozens of vendors will line Winnifred Street and Nebel’s Alley with goods and gifts from local businesses. 2-8pm. Free. Details .

Grinchmas at Metropolitan: Meet the Grinch and enjoy festive activities and holiday music. 2-5pm. Free. Details .

Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl at Lost and Found: Wear your ugly Christmas sweater for this festive bar crawl through South End including stops at Lost & Found, Tavern on the Tracks, The Union, All-American Pub and Sling Shot. 4-11:30pm. $15-$20. Details .

Macrame Plant Hanger Workshop at Twigs & Figs: Learn how to make intricate macrame knots and play with lengths to design your own knotted plant hanger. 4-6pm. $40. Details .

Eat, Drink, & Be Ugly Christmas Sweater Party at The Fairwood 226: Get ready for ugly sweaters, live music, dancing and drink specials. 9pm to 2am (next day). Free. Details .

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 19

53. AM clouds. 24% chance of rain.

Tingle Bells Drag Brunch at Devil’s Logic Brewing: Charlotte Gaymers Network invites you to this holiday-inspired drag brunch. You can also shop for gifts at the on-site Christmas village market. 11am to 2pm. $10. Details .

Yoga on the Rooftop at Harvey B. Gantt Center: Join yoga instructor Sajeedah Jones “SJ” on the rooftop of the Gantt for an energizing yoga session. Following the practice, treat yourself to a self-guided tour of the galleries. Bring a mat or beach towel. 12:30-1:30pm. $10. Details .

Candlelight Tour at Historic Rosedale: Go on a guided tour of this historic property and experience it as the residents once did in 1815. The tour will also feature a holiday performance by Queen City Groove’s strolling carolers. 5-7pm. $25. Details .

Midwood Holiday Tree Lighting at The Pizza Peel Plaza Midwood: Meet on the patio for a holiday tree lighting with a s’mores bar, live music and a hot chocolate and hot toddy bar. 5-8pm. Free. Details .

